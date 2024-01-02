Christina Hall Addresses New Pregnancy Rumor

HGTV star Christina Hall clears the air after a new pregnancy rumor raises questions about her future plans. In a January 1 Instagram post, Hall included a few pictures of her and her family. Joined by her three children and husband Josh Hall, the family was all smiles in a black and white beach-side photo shoot.

Hall has two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The “Flip Or Flop” stars co-parent their 13-year-old daughter Taylor and 8-year-old son Brayden. She also has a three-year-old son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Hall included a hopeful wish to her fans alongside her photos. “Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous 2024!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for us all,” Hall captioned the post.

Christina Hall Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor

In the first picture, Hall is seen clutching Brayden while the entire family smiles for the camera. She sports an elegant and form-fitting black dress that flows down the ground. Noticing Hall’s body in the picture, one fan asked, “Is that baby #4 is see peeping through?”

Christina Hall quickly shut down the pregnancy rumor before it even began. “No- it’s called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids,” Hall quipped. In the past, Hall has admitted to struggling with her body image. She has revealed that she often turns to working out as a form of self-medication.

Several fans rallied behind Hall, offering up their support for the HGTV star. “I am ashamed of a lot of these comments,” wrote one Instagram fan. “The picture is beautiful and her family is beautiful. Happy New Year and people, try doing better for 2024.”

“And apparently some people weren’t raised right! Not sure why this question would be okay to ask any woman? Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family!” wrote another supportive fan.

A third fan also offered up their support for Hall. “Women are allowed to let their body relax and be naturally posed! Don’t let their comment get to you, you look beautiful,” the fan wrote in their Instagram comment.

Hall Is ‘Just Too Busy’ For More Kids

In a July 2023 interview with US Weekly, Hall said that her family won’t be growing any time soon. When it comes to wanting any more kids, Hall already has her mind made up. “Nope, that door is closed!” said Hall. “We talked about that when we met.”

The “Christina On The Coast” star points to her busy schedule as the main reason for their decision. “We’re just too busy, and I don’t feel like that’s fair,” Hall said. “When we don’t have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that’s something that makes our relationship strong.”

For Hall, co-parenting her children isn’t always easy, but it has been effective. “It can be difficult,” she said. “But as long as the kids come first, and they do for all of us, that’s all that matters. Even when there’s an incident, or someone’s upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics.”

Finding time to balance both her work life and home life is crucial to Hall. “I don’t know how to be bored,” said Hall. To the HGTV star, keeping things fresh is key to her happiness. “I thrive in chaos and newness and I just like testing myself and thinking about what’s next. I have big goals for the next 10 years, and I’ll be going very hard.”