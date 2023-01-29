Tarek El Moussa Previews New Book

Tarek El Moussa is an author, again! The HGTV star announced on Instagram the upcoming release of his second book, “Cashflow from Commercial Real Estate.”

The 41-year-old co-wrote the book with Anthony Morrison to give readers “an advantage when investing,” according to his January 28, 2023 post.

His new book “was written to give you our ‘Digital Advantage’ strategy, which is how we use the Internet and some basic marketing to crush it in commercial real estate like: Self Storage, Strip Centers, Vacation Rentals, and Apartments,” El Moussa explained in his Instagram caption.

El Moussa rose to fame flipping houses on HGTV. He starred alongside his ex-wife Christina Hall in “Flip or Flop” before venturing out solo with “Flipping 101.” His first book, “Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities–No Matter What Comes Your Way,” was published in 2017.

“Cashflow from Commercial Real Estate” is scheduled for release during the second week of February, El Moussa announced on Instagram.

Tarek El Moussa Returns in HGTV in ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

El Moussa is set to make his HGTV return in “The Flipping El Moussas.” The10-episode docuseries will follow El Moussa and his wife, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, as they begin working together.

“In the series, Heather Rae is introduced to Tarek’s flipping business, a very different world from the luxe real-estate market she knows so well,” HGTV explained in a press release. “But she helps him make strategic choices with her deep knowledge of luxury real-estate to attract upscale buyers. Tarek will keep everything on budget and on schedule by following his ‘four Fs of flipping’ — find it, fund it, fix it and flip it – to make each flip a success.”

The new series will premiere on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and be available for same day streaming on discovery+, HGTV announced in a press release.

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Awaiting Their Son’s Birth

El Moussa and Young are preparing for their next joint venture: parenthood.

The couple announced in July 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. While Young has not revealed her due date, she did write on Instagram, “Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”

In a later post, they announced they are having a boy. He will join his older siblings, El Moussa’s daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, from his first marriage.

While Young worked throughout her pregnancy, she will be on maternity leave while a few of their projects on “The Flipping El Moussas” are finished, El Moussa revealed on Instagram.

“One of the last flips @theheatherraeelmoussa and I will walk together before the baby arrives,” he captioned a photo of the couple at a worksite on January 17, 2023. “We started 10 projects together and unfortunately due to some construction delays/permit issues a few aren’t going to be done before Heather is on Maternity leave- she’s bummed about it because she most likely can’t walk some of the final projects with me but there is always a solution, as you’ll see on the new show!!”

