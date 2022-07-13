Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Are Expanding Their Family

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expanding their family! The HGTV stars are expecting their first child together, they revealed in matching Instagram posts on July 13, 2022.

“The Flipping El Moussas” stars have been open about their family planning, sharing their journey with in vitro fertilization on social media. Still, this pregnancy came as a surprise, People reported.

“It was a huge shock,” the 34-year-old explained to the publication. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.” According to People, they were already scheduled to transfer an embryo next fall.

Heather took a test after Tarek had a “weird feeling.” She got the positive result while he was out for work, telling People she hid “the tests in a gift box with confetti and baby onesie.”

The couple, who wed in October 2021, are expecting baby El Moussa in January 2023. The “Flip or Flop” alum shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Heather Was Originally Happy Being a ‘Bonus Mom’

While Heather originally said she was fulfilled being a “bonus mom,” the love she felt for Tarek’s children made her want to welcome one of her own.

“When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much,” Heather told People. “But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

“I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited,” her 40-year-old husband explained to the outlet. His kids got in on the announcement, donning “Big Sister” and “Big Brother” shirts.

“He’s such a good dad,” Heather added. “That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him. Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he’s just so obsessed with them. And he’s such a doting, amazing dad. I can’t wait to see him with our baby.”

The couple will find out the sex of the baby at a reveal party in the coming weeks. “Tarek thinks it’s a girl. I don’t know yet. I just want a happy, healthy baby,” the expectant mom told People. “We already have Tay and Bray, so I’d be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather.”

Tarek & Heather Are House Hunting

With a growing family, the family is looking for a new home.

“We are looking for a new house and if we don’t find that house when the baby comes, we do have room for the baby at our current home,” Tarek told the publication “But we definitely need to find a bigger house with a yard and some more space.”

