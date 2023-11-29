HGTV Reschedules ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ After Multiple Setbacks

HGTV has put “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” back on its schedule. “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe’s San Antonio, Texas-based renovation show was originally announced to return in June 2023 by the network. Shortly after, Wolfe shared that the premiere had been set back to July 2023, and then August, though she didn’t have more details about the cause of the delay.

Now, in a November 27 Instagram post, the network has confirmed the latest premiere date news for Wolfe’s series. “@kimspradlinwolfe is BACK in new episodes of #WhyTheHeckDidIBuyThisHouse? 🎉 Catch the Season 2 premiere December 26 at [9 p.m. Eastern],” the network wrote in its caption.

Fans Can’t Wait for New Episodes of Kim Wolfe’s Series

Fans of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” were thrilled to hear the premiere date news, and shared their excitement in HGTV’s comment section.

“It’s about time!! 🎉 ❤️,” one user commented, with another adding, “Good for you Kim. Love your show (and hubby) Huge Survivor fan from NH 🔥.”

Fans also expressed eagerness for the show’s return in the comment section of Wolfe’s November 14 Instagram post. The post included a video montage of moments from “Why the Heck” filming set to Taylor Swift’s “Karma” with the caption, “We may have some good karma coming soon with a new premiere date for Season Two of #whytheheckdidibuythishouse 👀 🤫 😉. In the meantime, here are some of my favorite moments from Season One. 👏🏻”

“I keep looking out for this. I was sad to see the first date get postponed” one fan commented on Wolfe’s post.

“Man, I hope so!! 🤞🏻 🤞🏻 🤞🏻 @hgtv you’re killing me with the delays!” another user added.

Wolfe isn’t the only former “Survivor” winner to helm a show on HGTV, as “Survivor: Ghost Island” winner and furniture designer Wendell Holland has made many appearances on the network.

According to the network’s website, Holland has appeared in two seasons of “Hot Mess House” with Cas Aarssen, in which the pair would help homeowners transform their cluttered homes into mess-free spaces. Holland has also appeared on “Home Town Takeover” and “Beach Cabana Royale”.

“I feel so blessed. I’m a goal-setter and one of my goals was to get on Survivor and one of my goals was to get on HGTV, ” Holland said of his time on “Hot Mess House”, “And now, to be on this show with Cas — she’s an incredible organizer, she’s so great. I’m the Robin to her Batman. She’s our fearless leader, you know, and I just think we complement each other well because we’re so different.”

Kim Wolfe Held 1st Fall Show

Wolfe has been hard at work at her home goods store Wolfe Home between “Why the Heck” seasons airing. In a November 22 Instagram post, Wolfe shared a look at her business’ Fall Show. “The first ever Wolfe Home Fall Show was a weekend to remember. 🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Thank you to every single one of our amazing vendors who came to hang out in our space. We can’t wait for the next one. 👏🏻”

Wolfe’s video featured clips of the HGTV star walking through the marketplace that she had set up in her store and trying on clothing from some of the different vendors in attendance. “Wow, this is dreamy… Your taste is impeccable ❤️” one fan commented.

