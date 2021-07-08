Is Love Island On Tonight?

Season three of the hit reality dating show “Love Island” finally premiered last night. We watched the islanders pair off for the first time and play a steamy game of truth or dare. Will there be another new episode tonight? Here’s the rundown on the “Love Island” schedule.

“Love Island” fans don’t have to wait long to see how the islanders fare in their first couplings of the summer. A new episode airs tonight, Thursday, July 8. New episodes will air every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday until the season ends on August 15. The only nights “Love Island” isn’t on are Saturdays and Mondays.

Although the premiere episode started at 9:30 PM ET, moving forward “Love Island” is on at 9 PM ET. You can watch on CBS or via the subscription-based streaming service Paramount Plus.

If you missed last night’s episode and want to catch up, here’s what happened on day one in the villa.

This article will have SPOILERS for “Love Island”, episode one. Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers.

The Islanders Paired Off Into Couples

Per “Love Island” tradition, the ladies of the villa stood in a line and checked out each of the fellas as they entered the villa one by one. If they liked what they saw, host Arielle Vandenberg prompted them to step forward.

Shannon and Josh were the first couple to pair up. Josh told Shannon he couldn’t keep his eyes off her from the moment he saw her. But as the episode went on, Shannon expressed fears about them moving too fast. She told Josh she wants to stay open to getting to know other people in the villa.

Next to couple up were Korey and Kyra, although none of the ladies stepped forward for Korey. Kyra told him he looked like he would break her heart, but Korey assured her he’s nothing like people assume he is.

Christian also didn’t get any bites from the ladies, but he chose Trina. Javonny then made a grand entrance by sliding (via the huge waterslide) rather than walking up to his prospective love matches. Although no one stepped forward for him, Javonny chose Olivia.

When Jeremy arrived, three women stepped forward for him, including Trina and Kyra who were already in couples. Jeremy chose Trina and thus stole her away from Christian. Christian was then paired up with the only gorgeous gal remaining, Cashay, by default.

The Islanders Played Truth or Dare

After the couples had a chance to get to know each other, the group reconvened to play Truth or Dare with a twist. The islanders had to pass a playing card to the person next to them using only their mouths. When the card fell, the person who let it drop had to complete a dare.

Cashay and Christian were dared to “kiss passionately.” While Christian paused to ask what constituted a passionate kiss, Cash went for it and planted one on him. But when Christian was dared to passionately kiss the islander he found the sexiest, he wasted no time having his first makeout with Olivia.

The steamy kiss left Cash (coupled with Christian) and Javonny (coupled with Olivia) looking a bit stunned.

Two New Islanders Arrived

Just when the islanders were starting to feel somewhat secure in their pairings, two new men entered the villa, Will and Cinco.

Find out tonight how Will and Cinco will shake things up!

