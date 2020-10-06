Eddie Van Halen Married Wife Janie Liszewski in 2009

Janie Liszewski was married to guitar legend Eddie Van Halen for more than ten years before the rocker’s death. Van Halen died on October 6 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old.

According to TMZ, Van Halen died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica. Liszewski was by his side.

Here’s what you need to know about Van Halen’s wife:

Liszewski Worked as Van Halen’s Publicist Before They Married at His California Home in 2009

Liszewski and Van Halen worked together early on in their relationship. She started working as his publicist in early 2007, according to AVN. The following year, Van Halen proposed inside a Tiffany’ store during a vacation to Hawaii, Fox News reported.

The couple tied the knot in June 2009. They celebrated with a private ceremony at his home in Studio City, California. People reported at the time that Liszewski’s mother walked her down the aisle to one of Van Halen’s songs, “When It’s Love.”

Liszewski’s sister was the maid of honor. Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, who was 18 at the time, was the best man. Van Halen’s brother, Alex, performed the ceremony.

According to the magazine, Van Halen’s first wife, Valerie Bertinelli, attended the wedding. There were about 100 guests.

It was Liszewski’s first marriage. She was 39 when they tied the knot and Van Halen was 54.

Liszewski Is a Competitive Ballroom Dancer

Janie and Louie Signature Lift CompilationA compilation of our signature lift performed onstage and at competition's 🏆 2020-05-22T06:37:28Z

Liszewski is a ballroom dancer. She partners with Louie Martinez, who uses the name “DNCNLouie” on Instagram.

Based on their official Instagram account, they have been dancing together since early 2019. Their collaborative YouTube channel, in addition to showcasing their dance competitions, also includes wrestling videos.

In September, Liszewski took to social media to put a stop to rumors that anything romantic was going on between her and Martinez, according to Metal Head Zone. Critics had wondered why Liszewski posted so much content with Martinez and few pictures with her spouses. Liszewski explained the in a post on September 6:

Breaking News 😂😂😂 @eddievanhalen is my husband & our relationship and life together is PRIVATE.

@dncnlouie is my friend & business partner for various endeavors including ballroom dance & pro wrestling as the brand @janieandlouie & is public. #dontgetittwisted #justsoyouknow

This post will be updated.