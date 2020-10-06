Eddie Van Halen’s Cause of Death: How Did the Rockstar Die?

Eddie Van Halen, legendary songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of the band Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, as first reported by TMZ. He was 65.

Van Halen, who started the rock band with his brother, Alex Van Halen, along with bassist Mark Stone, and singer David Lee Roth in the early ’70s, died following a battle with throat cancer. Sources told TMZ that Van Halen was at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica when he died on Tuesday.

Born Edward Lodewijk van Halen in Amsterdam, the “Hot for Teacher” rocker greatly suffered during his final 72 hours on earth. While Van Halen was publicly battling throat cancer for almost two decades, doctors recently discover that his cancer had spread not only to other organs in his body — but also to his brain, which is called brain metastases, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Any cancer can spread to the brain, but the types most likely to cause metastases are lung, breast, colon, kidney, and melanoma,” the Mayo Clinic states. “Brain metastases, or secondary brain tumors, occur in 10 to 30% of adults with cancer.”

Van Halen, who played the guitar solo in Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and whose instrumentals on his band’s track, “Eruption,” was voted No. 2 in Guitar World’s “100 Greatest Guitar Solos,” is survived by his son Wolfgang, who became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006, and whose mother is the guitarist’s ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, his wife Janie Liszewski, and brother Alex Van Halen.

Van Halen Opened Up About His Throat Cancer Diagnosis in 2001 After Doctors Were Forced to Remove Part of His Tongue

Van Halen – Runnin' With The Devil (Official Music Video)Watch the official music video for "Runnin' With The Devil" by Van Halen 2015-03-04T15:25:38Z

Van Halen first confirmed his throat cancer diagnosis in 2001. The “Runnin With the Devil” guitarist wrote the following message to fans on his website:

“I’m sorry for having waited so long to address this issue personally. But, cancer can be a very unique and private matter to deal with. So, I think it’s about time to tell you where I’m at.”

“I was examined by three oncologists and three head & neck surgeons at Cedars Sinai [Medical Center in Los Angeles] just before spring break and I was told that I’m healthier than ever and beating cancer,” Van Halen continued. “Although it’s hard to say when — there’s a good chance I will be cancer-free in the near future. I just want to thank all of you for your concern and support.”

Van Halen – You Really Got Me (Official Music Video)Watch the official music video for "You Really Got Me" by Van Halen 2015-03-12T23:50:47Z

Van Halen, who was a heavy smoker, first started getting treatment at a hospital in Houston in May 2000, but at the time, the “You Really Got Me” guitarist claimed he was only admitted for preventative treatment. However, it was later revealed that doctors were forced to remove one-third of his tongue, according to TMZ.

Van Halen Traveled Back & Forth From Germany for 5 Years to Battle Throat Cancer With Radiation Treatment

In 2019, Van Halen was hospitalized with intestinal issues and abdominal pain, per TMZ. At the time, his suffering was chalked up as a bad reaction to drugs he was taking to fight off throat cancer.

Prior to that, for five years, Van Halen flew between Germany and the United States for radiation treatment. Each time the cancer cells attempted to travel down his throat, doctors scared the migrating cells out.

In 2019, Van Halen revealed that he believed his cancer stemmed from a metal guitar pick he used 20 years ago. He described holding the pick in his mouth, which he believed could’ve caused his cancer.

Tributes to the Legendary Guitarist Filled Social Media Following His Death



On Tuesday, Wolfgang wrote a tribute to his father on Instagram. Sharing a black-and-white photo of his father he wrote:

I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.

Fans, friends, and fellow musicians also shared heartfelt messages on social media to Van Halen, who’s largely considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

Memories of childhood. It might not translate to folks younger than me, but let me tell you when Van Halen hit the stage in the early 80's, as David Lee Roth said the circus had come to town. "Look at all the people here tonight!" RIP Eddie Van Halen. The Greatest. pic.twitter.com/ADCjHL35AB — MikeBell929 (@MikeBellATL) October 6, 2020

Imagine having a frontman as great as David Lee Roth but the guitarist is so original that the band gets named after him instead? — 3 Feet High and Crying™ (@TimDuffy) October 6, 2020

I don't even have words. Eddie Van Halen our Rock Idol passed away today from his battle of throat cancer. It moved to his brain and other organs. Age 65. I will always remember seeing Eddie n concert at the Houston Coliseum, his wild guitar playing beside David Lee Roth. 🎸❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/dgnacmg3pL — RlxRocker (@DonaldWBond) October 6, 2020

READ NEXT: Claudia Conway Calls Trump ‘A Joke’: Claims President Is Still Very Sick