LL Cool J Addresses Beef With Jay-Z, Reveals Why Billionaire Feels Bullied

It has been documented for years that LL Cool J and Jay-Z don’t have the best relationship.

LL cool j tells fat joe the real reason why Jay Z has issues with him#fatjoe #llcoolj #jayz Got a lot more content on the way make sure you subscribe and hit that notification bell Also go shop for our Merch https://www.nbskinandbodyco.com Follow Instagram https://www.instagram.com/intelhiphop Follow Facebook https://www.facebook.com/intelhiphop Follow Twitter https://www.twitter.com/intelhiphop 2020-08-21T16:14:31Z

According to 1039 Hiphop, Jay-Z once discussed LL Cool J on Rolling Stone. “We’ve seen people like LL Cool J have longevity,” he said.

“And we respect the heritage of what he’s done but it’s not like right now he’s competing on the same level as Lil’ Wayne so for me to still be able to compete at that level at my age, that’s rarefied air, it’s never been done.”

Jay-Z added:

“I think the problem with people, as they start to mature, they say, ‘Rap is a young man’s game,’ and they keep trying to make young songs. But you don’t know the slang — it changes every day. You can visit the topic, but these young kids live it every day, and you’re just visiting. So you’re trying to be something you’re not, and the audience doesn’t buy into that. And people wonder why [they’re not selling]. ‘I made a great Southern bounce song!’ You’re from New York, and you’re 70! Why are you bouncing?”

So was that a diss or a compliment? A two-time Grammy winner, LL Cool J was one of the first artists to sign with Def Jam Records. He changed the game for hip hop and also holds the distinction of releasing ten consecutive platinum-selling albums.

A few years ago, LL Cool J became the first rap musician to be recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors on its 40th anniversary.

During a recent interview with rapper, Fat Joe, LL Cool, J addressed his relationship with Jay-Z.

“I don’t have a bad vibe with homie,” said the Queens native.

“People have misunderstandings. When we were young, young; super young, from what I understand, maybe, there was a contest or something and he rapped and maybe I laughed at him or something. But you know, we’re little kids. He’s probably a year younger than me. Right? Maybe a year and a half. Okay? So, If I’m 16 or 17 and he’s 15 or 16, just think about us, just think about us, think about a contest happening and think about him saying something and me giggling or laughing. You know? And then maybe his uncle. I have no malice. I’m like it’s all love from me and I mean that sincerely, like I don’t have no type of ill-feelings, no type of weird vibes. Like, I wish everybody success. I want to see everybody succeed Joe. So, you know, it’s a little tricky and dicey. So many people put a lot of things on it. But I aint got no problem with homie at all.”

Some of Jay-Z’s peers have been outspoken about their relationship with the hip hop mogul as of late.

Heavy on Lakers With Scoop B and Stephon MarburyFormer NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury joins Heavy.com's Heavy on Lakers with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Marbury discusses NBA players boycotting playoff games to protest against police violence and racial injustice; why he thinks Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were better players than LeBron James; how he feels about Stephen A. Smith and other non-players commenting… 2020-08-27T19:42:42Z

Insert former NBA All Star Stephon Marbury.

A native of the New York City borough of Brooklyn like Jay-Z, Marbury recently appeared on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show and accused Jay-Z of making ‘crack babies’ by selling drugs in the Marcy Projects that the rapper grew up in.

“I look at Jay-Z and I say, ‘Wow, here you are trying to be something that you’re not. You’re not an advocate for Black people, you sold drugs to Black people and you rapped about it and talked about it. How do you do that? Like, I’m trying to figure that part out; like, you can’t make that right. This ain’t snitching, this ain’t telling on nobody, you told on yourself already.'”

Added Marbury:

“You sold drugs to people where you’re from Jay-Z in Brooklyn in Marcy [Projects], you got them on crack — whatever it is cocaine whatever it is that you were selling to them. Whatever you say you was ‘cooking up’, that’s what you did. So now, you got your people high, you sold drugs to people that was pregnant now you created crack babies — these same babies that are going out killing grandparents … I’m confused. But that’s what it is. That’s what happened.”