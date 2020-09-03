Jay-Z Slammed by NBA Legend for Making ‘Crack Babies’ by Selling Drugs

The summer of 2003 was literally on fire musically when the Bad Boys II soundtrack dropped.

The soundtrack, based off of the Bad Boys sequel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, became the first album to be released under the Bad Boy Records and Universal Records partnership.

The 18-track album featured a who’s who’s list of musical talent including, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Puff Daddy, Nelly and Jay-Z.

The soundtrack peaked at number one on the Billboard 200, sold 324,000 units in the first week and was the album went certified platinum.

One of the hottest track on the album was, “La, La, La (Excuse Me Miss Again).” That track was a remix to Jay-Z’s “Excuse Me Miss,” a single from his Blueprint 2 album.

One of the lyrics in the song is a subliminal message directed toward retired NBA player, Stephon Marbury.

Toward’s the end of the song, Jay-Z says:

“Pink diamond necklace, strawberry wrist/Please excuse yourself, you’re very sick/Don’t confuse me with Marbury out this bitch/Run up on me at the light, you could lose your life.”

That lyric by the hip hop billionaire was in reference to Marbury being robbed in his Bentley while sitting at a traffic light in Manhattan at 3:50 a.m.

While on a recent episode of the Heavy With Scoop B Show, I asked Marbury where he was the first time that he heard the song.

“I was in Atlanta,” he told me.

“I was in Atlanta inside of a club and when I heard it, I knew exactly what it was about.”

Per the New York Post: Marbury was robbed of his flashy $150,000 diamond-studded gold necklace by two men – one armed with a gun – after leaving a Manhattan nightclub early yesterday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old Coney Island native was sitting in his Bentley with his friend Hassan Gonsalzes at a red light at West 21st Street and Tenth Avenue when the men reached into the vehicle and snatched his necklace at around 3:50 a.m., police said.

Million Dollar Question: Why is there so much animosity between Jay-Z and Stephon Marbury.

Heavy on Lakers With Scoop B and Stephon MarburyFormer NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury joins Heavy.com's Heavy on Lakers with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Marbury discusses NBA players boycotting playoff games to protest against police violence and racial injustice; why he thinks Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were better players than LeBron James; how he feels about Stephen A. Smith and other non-players commenting on NBA issues; and what it's been like living in China amid the coronavirus pandemic. 2020-08-27T19:42:42Z

Apparently the beef began over a woman. “We was inside of a club and he was with a chick that I did not know,” said Marbury.

“Him, Dame Dash — and I got robbed that night. We was in the club and she went off and we started dancing. We started dancing and it wasn’t nothing, it was just dancing. It’s New York. I’m from New York, she’s from New York and we started dancing. And come to find out after, she was like, ‘Yo! Do you know that homeboy [Jay-Z] was vexed and mad because you and I started dancing?’ And I was like, ‘For what?’ And I said: ‘That’s what we do.’ She was like: ‘Word.’ Homie got real mad because of that. So I guess he went and did whatever he did and made his little song.”

A two-time NBA All-Star, Marbury, 43, played 12 NBA seasons in the NBA.

During his career, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Both Marbury and Jay-Z are from Brooklyn and both creative massive success for themselves in the entertainment business.

Yet, Marbury is perplexed by the rapper and how he acquired his wealth. “I look at Jay-Z and I say: ‘Wow, here you are trying to be something that you’re not,'” he said.

“You’re not an advocate for Black people, you sold drugs to Black people and you rapped about it and talked about it. How do you do that? Like, I’m trying to figure that part out; like, you can’t make that right. This ain’t snitching, this ain’t telling on nobody, you told on yourself already. You already told people what it is that you do and how you do it and how you feel about what you’re doing. So, how are you rapping about something that you did? I’m confused. I dunno. But people ask me, ‘Why you always talking about Jay-Z? Why you always saying something about LeBron?’ — They’re two of the same. They’re together. They’re friends.

“You sold drugs to people to where you’re from Jay-Z in Brooklyn in Marcy [Projects], you got them on crack — whatever it is cocaine whatever it is that you were selling to them. Whatever you say you was ‘cooking up’, that’s what you did. So now, you got your people high, you sold drugs to people that was pregnant now you created crack babies — these same babies that are going out killing grandparents… I’m confused. But that’s what it is. That’s what happened.”