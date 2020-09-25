JR Smith’s Brother Responds to Tory Lanez’s Diss Track Aimed at Lakers Star

Friday morning, Tory Lanez dissed Los Angeles Lakers star, JR Smith in his new song, Sorry But I Had To.

“ you the last person to talk about shots that hit “ lmao Tory didn’t have to do jr Smith that dirty pic.twitter.com/gxWYa4M8mA — John (@iam_johnw) September 25, 2020

“JR Smith is the pot that piss and you the last cat to talk about some shots that hit,” Lanez said.

“Cuz your performance riding benches ni**a. I’m from the trenches ni**a you the type to buy an 80 inch and you still can’t put an inch in her.”

JR Smith’s brother, Chris Smith was not amused. “Even the guy at the supermarket can rap,” Chris Smith told me Friday morning via text message.

“Haha I know too much.”

This isn’t the first time Chris Smith has stuck up for his older brother.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast a couple of years ago, Chris Smith addressed the growing reputation of JR Smith becoming a party animal around and debunked it by calling it overblown. “I think people got it confused about the hanging out and the partying,” Smith said.

“It’s evident in New York everybody hangs out and parties, it’s just the level and the platform of the people that you hang out with. Pictures are being taken and stuff like that so everybody is going to think that you’re always out and if the media portrays you in one way people will take it and run with it so that only leaves people who are not in your life to believe that they are in your life.”

Now in a reserve role with the Lakers, JR Smith signed with Los Angeles right before the NBA resumed play at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida back in July.

An NBA Champion in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Smith was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year as a member of the New York Knicks in 2013. He’s been seldomly used in the NBA Playoffs and in six regular season games with the Lakers, he’s only averaged 2.8 points and shot 9.1% from the three point line.

That’s no reflection on his NBA resume. The 18th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets by way of St. Benedict’s Preparatory High School in Newark, New Jersey, Smith has career averages of 12.4 points per game and is a career 37.3% shooter from downtown.

Tory Lanez has been miffed with JR Smith since he critqued him on Instagram for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. “This clown shoots a female and ya’ll listening to his music,” wrote Smith.

“TF Tory Lanez. You a straight clown. Facts. And tell whoever to hit my line. It’s whatever.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been voacl about the shooting. “You shot me,” she said via Instagram Live.

“And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon but has yet to be charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Foot.

.

In fact, Lanez has been silent until Thursday afternoon, when he posted on Twitter and Instagram, that he’d address everything. “To my fans, I’m sorry for my silence,” Lanez tweeted.

“But respectfully, I got time today. 9 PM PST.”

He never made it to the big dance. Instead, Lanez released his 17-track, “DayStar” album.