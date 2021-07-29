How Beyoncé Reacted When She Met the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

While “Jersey Shore” is somewhat of a polarizing show, the MTV reality television series has a devoted fanbase. Some celebrities have even been open about their appreciation for the show. For instance, MTV reported Beyoncé shared that she enjoyed “Jersey Shore” in a 2010 interview on the “Today” show. She noted that she “was just watching a marathon of” the show before the interview.

“It was hilarious! It’s good, it’s quality television,” stated the singer with a laugh.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Meeting Beyoncé

While speaking to E! News in 2017, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi discussed meeting the Grammy-award-winning singer at the 2011 Video Music Awards. Farley noted that she “will never forget the time [the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast] met Beyoncé” and recalled that she was wearing a “big red gown [while] walking the carpet.” Polizzi noted that the interaction occurred “when the show was like huge.” However, despite being household names, the show’s cast was too nervous to approach Beyoncé.

“We were all scared to say hi because she was Beyoncé. She’s like a queen so we didn’t say anything,” recalled Polizzi.

The mother-of-three then revealed that the singer made an effort to meet the reality show stars.

“She actually pulled us over and kissed every one of us on the cheek and said I love your show,” said Polizzi.

Farley also noted that the singer instructed her security guards to let the cast near her. Polizzi then chimed in that she “didn’t wash [her] cheek for like a week” and asserted that Beyoncé “was so sweet and humble and down to earth.”

Vinny Guadagnino Also Shared Information About Meeting Beyoncé

During a 2018 interview with television host Arthur Kade, the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” recounted their favorite celebrity encounters. Polizzi proceeded to retell her story about interacting with Beyoncé at the VMAs.

“Beyoncé — she came up to us, she stopped us, she was on a carpet, she kissed all of us. I didn’t wash my cheek for like a week,” said the 33-year-old.

Vinny Guadagnino also described the brief encounter and noted that Beyoncé “stopped what she was doing” while on the red carpet to ensure that she met the cast. He also shared the detail that the “Dreamgirls” star “kissed all of [them] on the cheek.”

“She even kissed my friend on the cheek,” said Guadagnino.

During the interview, Polizzi also revealed that she had a negative interaction with basketball player, Dennis Rodman, while at the popular West Hollywood establishment, The Abbey Food & Bar.

“I saw Dennis Rodman and he was eating and usually when you go up to someone and you know, you’re — they’re on TV too or they are in the public eye, they’re like, ‘oh hey what’s up,’” explained Polizzi. “And I tried to talk to him and he was just so rude. He was like, ‘what’s your name,’ and I was like, ‘oh Snooki from Jersey Shore’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t know who you are, get the h*** away from me,’ and I was like, ‘oh my God.’ So that’s the only time I ever name dropped to be cool to like talk to another celebrity and he was so rude. I’ll never do that again.”

