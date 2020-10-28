Beyonce, Cardi B, Serena Williams Neeed in WWE Wrestling Reveals Hall of Famer

The WWE has always found ways to infuse collaborations with notables in sports and entertainment.

Insert: U.S. President Donald Trump, LL Cool J and Mike Tyson.

Imagine a world where icon Beyonce, hip hop emcee Cardi B and tennis legend Serena Williams could do the same in some capacity with wrestling giants in the WWE.

Well, we’ve got WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry on Line 1! While on the Heavy Live with Scoop B Show, he’s already discussed, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey and he’s got more to say.

“No disrespect to Beyoncé or Cardi B, but that’s a real woman right there,”Mark Henry told me while on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“You know what? I think that would be awesome. Cardi B I think would be the best for the WWE entertainment because she is such an entertainer man. And whether it’s by quilt or by crook I think the WWE needs to try to go out and get Beyoncé to maybe come and sing and somebody might walk up and say to her, ‘You can’t sing and she’ll pull their wig off or something…’ I don’t see her fighting nobody, but I can see some entertaining stuff happening. That’s kind of been my forte man. You mentioned a situation and I try to make it wrestling regardless.”

A WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2018, Mark Henry joined the WWE in 1996 after a successful career as a two-time U.S. Olympic weightlifter. During his professional wrestling career, he’s been the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, European Champion World Heavyweight Championship.

Henry is currently a WWE producer.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams has won more than any other woman or man during the open era. Additionally, she and her sister, Venus Williams have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, the second most for a pair in the open era and three doubles gold medals at the Olympics.

During her musical career, Beyonce has won 26 MTV Video Music Awards; which includes 12 individual award. That accomplishment makes her the most-awarded artist in the award show’s history. Beyoncé is also the most-awarded artist at the BET Awards and the Soul Train Awards.

Cardi B is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, four American Music Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, four BET Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, a MTV European Music Award and four MTV Video Music Awards.