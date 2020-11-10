What a Former Jersey Shore Producer Had to Say About Sammi Sweetheart

A former Jersey Shore producer didn’t have the nicest things to say about Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. During an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit last month, previously cited by Cheatsheet.com, a former producer who remained anonymous called out the New Jersey native. The worker accused Sammi of being “entitled” and “spoiled.”

When asked what Sammi was like by a netizen, the worker said it was best to rewatch the first season to see everyone’s true personality. “She was definitely on an ego trip during season 1,” the person said. “Sammi wasn’t the worst, but she wasn’t the best.”

As an example, the producer pointed to a time when Snooki got really drunk the night before and then apologized. “Everyone looked to Sammi for ‘approval’ during the apology and she said, ‘I appreciate that, yeah,'” the worker remembered. “She just felt like she was on top of the house as a whole, when she definitely wasn’t.”

The producer accused Sammi of being “stuck up” and lazy. “Honestly, she wasn’t the worst. But she could have been a little less. . .spoiled? She didn’t really clean around the house, cook, or help out with anything other than straightening her hair, literally,” they said. “She could be a little stuck up, towards the castmates and the crew. But overall, she was not the worst cast mate.”

Sammi Was Reportedly Jealous of JWOWW

The producer said Sammi’s ego only increased after she chose Ronnie Magro after hooking up with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and onfident as she was, Sammi was reportedly jealous when it came to Jenni “JWOWW” Farley. Jenni, according to the producer, hooked up with Mike before she did.

“She knew that Ron was attracted to Jenni and that threatened her,” the person revealed. “The hookup between Jenni and Mike, before the hookup with Mike and Sammi, also fueled that tension.”

For some fans, they are just finding out for the first time that Mike and Jenni hooked up after a former producer made the accusation in a different AMA thread. “…a lot of things that happened to Jenni did not make the air or they were edited with another narrative (for example when she punched Mike. Changed the context entirely on that one!)” the producer said.

They explained that Jenni was envious after Mike pursued other women. “She caught feelings for Mike and was trying to cock block him that night,” the producer wrote.

The Famous Note Was Authentic

Most Jersey Shore fans probably remembered the infamous note Jenni and Snooki wrote to Sammi after they found out Ronnie cheated. The producer dished on the famous scene, saying it wasn’t a ploy scripted by MTV.

“The note worked great for Sam finding out when Ron wasn’t being faithful,” they said. “She would not have found out until the Italy season (which she ended up seeing it during the filming of Season 3, which explains her actions during the whole season, but at first, was not going to be planned).”

The producer said the note was an important part of the Jersey Shore story. “Therefore, it was crucial that the note happened,” they explained. “However, the idea fully came up by Jenni, Nicole, and Angelina. Production only intervened with finding a place to type it and denying that we wrote it to Sam when she asked us about it.”

Sammi has not agreed to rejoin the cast since the show rebooted as “Family Vacation.” She’s since moved on from ex-boyfriend Ronnie and is engaged to fiance Christian Biscardi.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV, starting November 19.

