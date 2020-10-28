Inside Sammi Sweetheart Giancola’s Wedding Plans

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola might have had to push her wedding with fiance Christian Biscardi back because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her bride-to-be bliss. The owner of Sweetheart Styles, her clothing company, has been doing wedding-themed photoshoots, with Sammi posting the latest pictures on her official Instagram page.

“So lucky to have this amazing dream team work their magic on me for this beautiful fun photoshoot,” Sammi wrote on one of the photos on October 22. “I just loved everything about this shoot.”

“Cheers to the weekend…” she wrote on her next post. “It was a good weekend.”

In April, the former reality star revealed she was postponing her wedding, as reported by Us Weekly. It’s not clear when the couple has rescheduled their nuptials for.

Sammi Announced Her Engagement in March 2019

Sammi was elated to reveal she was engaged, taking to Instagram in March 2019. They had dated for two years.

I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi… I love you!!” As noted by Us Weekly, Christian joked he was “equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day.”

She even received well wishes from former Jersey Shore co-star and ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”

The couple dated on-and-off from 2009 to 2014, but they broke up for good after Ronnie admitted to cheating on Sammi. At the time, she was ready to walk down the aisle with Ronnie, but he wasn’t ready.

“She gave me a timeline. She was like, ‘I want to get married in six months.’ I’m still trying to figure my life out,” he said in 2019. “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So, I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it.”

Who’s Invited To The Wedding?

It’s not clear if Sammi invited any of her former co-stars to the wedding. None of them said they received a wedding invite, but Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were holding out hope that they would be invited to the nuptials.

“I don’t think she sent out those invites yet. We’ll see,” Vinny told Us Weekly. “When there’s life events and stuff” happening, Vinny said Sammi gets in touch with them. Otherwise, she doesn’t keep in contact with the old crew much.

Even though Sammi has distanced herself from Jersey Shore and hasn’t appeared on any of the new seasons, she’d be welcome to join whenever she’s ready. “She’s part of the fam,” Pauly said.

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is slated to return to MTV in November. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who announced she was “retiring” in December, was not included in the new episodes.

