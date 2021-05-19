Pauly D’s Ex Makes Claims About Kim Kardashian

Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day, who once dated “Jersey Shore” star Pauly D, took a jab at multi-hyphenate Kim Kardashian. O’Day claimed Kim had an affair with Blink182 rocker Travis Barker, whom Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian is currently dating. The rumor was also made bby Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who said Barker’s alleged tryst with Kim Kardashian led to their 2008 divorce.

O’Day relayed the rumor July 2020 Instagram story which was resurfaced by Perez Hilton. At the time, O’Day was reflecting on how she previously celebrated the Fourth of July since she couldn’t do anything in 2020 because of the pandemic. This post was shared months before Barker and Kourtney when public with their relationship, though O’Day didn’t reveal what year it was when she and Kim Kardashian hung out.

“I was ‘bffs’ with Kim Kardashian during a fourth. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house… he was really dope,” she wrote, according to screenshots shared by Perez Hilton. “Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash her tires (sorry girl but that was funny s***, I would have too) so they asked her to park her car somewhere else.”

The Singer Wasn’t Pleased with Kim Kardashian

O’Day didn’t exactly have the best time spending her Fourth of July with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

At the end of her post, O’Day recalled watching fireworks with Kim Kardashian on a patch of grass. “She turned to me and said: ‘You know, last year on the Fourth I was on a yacht with Paris Hilton in the middle of some remote beautiful place… and this year I’m sitting on a plot of grass in Calabasas with you.’ Hahahahaha. I was like, Oh… cool.”

While Moakler and O’Day both claimed that the Skims creator hooked up with the drummer, an insider denied the accusation to Page Six. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” a source told the publication. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

Aubrey O’Day Said Her Relationship With Pauly D Was Torture

Pauly D and O’Day were together for more than a year after they met on the VH1 show “Famously Single” in 2015. But things didn’t end well. O’Day referred to their relationship as “toxic.”

“After my last relationship with Pauly, it took so long for me to heal from the pain, anger, torture, and toxicity that I found love in with him,” the singer wrote on Instagram in 2019, per In Touch Weekly.

The DJ reportedly ended the relationship after O’Day pressured him to get married. “They broke up,” an insider told E! News in July 2017. “Pauly is the one that broke up with Aubrey. She was pressuring him to get a ring, and he was not there yet. They are done. He hopes to remain friends with her, [but] she is pretty upset.”

Before they broke up, Pauly D gushed about O’Day being his first real girlfriend. “I’ve learned so much,” he once told E! News about being with the singer. “It’s pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship.”

READ NEXT: Snooki Accused of Enabling Ronnie Magro After His Arrest