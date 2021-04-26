MTV Star Ronnie Magro Breaks Silence on His Arrest

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro issued a statement on April 26 via Instagram stories about his latest arrest days earlier. Ronnie was detained in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, People reported.

The 35-year-old’s post was riddled with randomly capitalized words and other mistakes.

It reads:

I am grateful For all my real Friends! Thank you for being by myself the last few week. I take all experiences as lessons. You Learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to My real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me! #BcOfYouGuysIFeelBlessed

Ronnie was released from Van Nuys jail on April 22 after he posted a $100,000 bond. His arrest came amid his 36-month probation, stemming from a plea deal he made during his 2019 domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley. The former couple shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky.

Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He agreed to the three-year probation stint, to donate $20,000 to a women’s shelter in Los Angeles and serve 30 days of community service, TMZ reported in May 2020. He was also asked to complete a 52-week class about domestic violence at an agency that’s approved by the Nevada courts.

The Jersey Shore star’s lawyers have only issued one statement about his arrest and don’t plan on releasing another.

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time,” his attorneys told People.

Ronnie’s Statement Followed a Post by His Girlfriend

His response came after his girlfriend Saffire Matos spoke out, claiming they was “misleading information out there.”

“Ronnie and I are fine,” she started her post. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

Saffire finished her post by asking for privacy. “Please leave Ron and I alone,” the lash technician said. “You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy, please. Thanks for all your support.”

Jenn Suspected Saffire Would Defend Ronnie

While it took Ronnie and Saffire several days to respond to the incident, Jenn started speaking our hours after the arrest took place. She answered a fan questioned why the other person involved in Ronnie’s latest arrest wasn’t identified.

“My question is did Ronnie hurt his current girlfriend? And why isn’t it detailed all over the media? When it was you and him, we knew what was going on,” they said.

Jenn suspected Saffire was involved but trying to protect Ronnie. “She’s probably getting guilt trip so bad right now,” Jenn wrote. “Being conditioned that somehow this is her fault, and SHE did this. It’s not the first time won’t be the last.”

