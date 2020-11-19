Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s Dating Update: Are They Still Living Together?

Jersey Shore star Pauly D and Nikki Hall first met on a Double Shot at Love but he famously dumped her at the end of the first season. When they left Season 2 as a couple, not everyone was convinced they would be able to make things work. To the shock of some fans, DJ Pauly D and Nikki are still together. Even more, Pauly D brought Nikki along for Season 4 of Family Vacation. Nikki and Pauly were filmed kissing each other, with some people thinking she might replace Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi after she “retired” from Jersey Shore.

In fact, the couple quarantined together in Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic, People wrote. “Well, I said on [Double Shot at Love] that the only way to see if it would actually work is to give it a shot,” the 40-year-old said during the DSAL reunion. “So we’re giving it a shot!”

Nikki added that things have been going great. “We’re in a healthy bubble, we’re happy, we’ve been getting along great,” she said. “We gave it a real shot.”

Pauly D Was Surprised That She Gave Him Another Chance

After leaving DSAL single the first time around, Pauly D didn’t think Nikki would agree to come on the second season of the MTV dating show. When he saw her again, the Las Vegas DJ knew that he wanted to try things out with his ex another time.

Nikki wasn’t expecting to have feelings for the Jersey Shore star again. “For me, I wanted to just go and have a good time,” she explained to People. “But the moment I saw him, everything just came rushing back. I thought I was over it, but I clearly wasn’t.”

While quarantine put a strain on most relationships, it worked in Nikki and Pauly’s favor. “I think most people would assume, ‘They’re toxic, they would never make it,’ but we’ve been doing great,” Nikki said. “Quarantine helps a lot, because it’s a real test on a relationship when you’re in one place with somebody.”

According to Pauly D, they’re the “perfect match.”

“It’s cool. Now we get to spend real time with each other, getting to know each other on a different level altogether,” he said. “If you can live with someone, that’s most of the battle right there.”

It’s Unclear If Nikki Will ‘Replace’ Snooki

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going to be the first of a lot of things. It’s the first time the roommates will have their kids around during filming, the first time DJ Pauly has a girlfriend and it’s also the first time that Snooki will not appear in the famous series. It’s led some fans to worry that Pauly’s new girlfriend will replace the pint-sized star.

The chatter started after Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted the new trailer to her Instagram account on October 26, as noted by Cheatsheet.com. It showed Pauly and Nikki kissing and not everyone was thrilled to see Pauly D in a new relationship.

“Please Take Nikki out and put snookie [sic] back in!” one person said in the comment section. Most people continued to ask for Snooki after they realized she was serious about “retiring” from the series.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

