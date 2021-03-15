What Happened During Roger Matthews’ ‘Nasty’ Divorce?

Jersey Shore alum Roger Matthews opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Jenni Farley, also known as “JWoww.” The star reflected on his own relationship with Jenni after the MTV personality revealed she was engaged to boyfriend Zack Carpinello, best known by fans as “24,” because that’s how old the wrestler was when they started dating. Jenni and Zack have a well-known age difference of nine years.

“We went through our s***. We went through some nasty s*** — as many divorces are — but we live very public lives so it became public and I take an incredible amount of responsibility for that,” Roger said on the March 11, episode of his “Champ and the Tramp” podcast. “I did s*** I never should have done.”

“I went through all the channels I think I had to go through to become a better person,” he continued. “So why am I going to have resentment, you know what I mean? We’re done. Our time together is over, with the exception of being parents to two wonderful kids… I’m happy for them, truly.”

Another thing many fans are familiar with is the high-profile end to Jenni and Roger’s marriage. The former couple, who share two children together, were married from 2015 to 2018. They first met in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in 2009 when Jenni was still dating Tom Lippolis. Roger proposed in 2012 and by 2014 they welcomed their first child, daughter Meilani. They decided to tie the knot the following year and at their wedding, Jenni revealed she was pregnant with their second child. Son Greyson, who was diagnosed with autism in 2018, was born two years earlier.

What Went Wrong In Their Marriage?

By 2018, however, their marriage had unraveled. Roger took to social media to share videos where he said he wasn’t done “fighting” for their relationship. They tried to work on things, but in December 2018 Jenni was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband. Things started to unravel from there, with Roger taking to social media to share his side of the story. He made it seem like Jenni was keeping his children away from him and that the Jersey Shore fought with him in front of the kids.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi then got involved. She posted a video to Instagram that reportedly showed Jenni on the phone with police officers. “My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” she wrote at the time, as noted by OK! “She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too.”

“She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother,” Snooki continued. “She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see. Her character is being tarnished and I’m here to show what’s really going down.”

Roger Approves of Zack Marrying Jenni

While Roger admitted that he doesn’t know Zack too well, he said he was “happy” for his ex.

“I’m happy for her. I’m happy for them,” Roger said. “I don’t know Zack well, but what I do know of him … he’s good to my children. Jenni seems very happy. They seem very happy together. I have no reason to have any beef with him.”

Roger, 45, added that his children only have positive things to say about Zack.

The wrestler gushed over Jenni in his engagement announcement. My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been,” he wrote. “I love you more than anything.”

