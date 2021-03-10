’Jersey Shore’ Stars React to JWoww’s Engagement

Jenni “JWoww” Farley received congratulatory messages from her Jersey Shore costars after announcing her engagement to Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The 35-year-old mom of two shared her happy news on her Instagram page with photos of her kissing her fiance while at the top of the Empire State Building. Farley captioned the shots to reveal that she said “yes” at the top of the famous skyscraper during a trip to New York City last month.

Farley began dating the 26-year-old wrestler in 2019, according to Page Six.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reacted to JWoww’s Engagement With Comments to Her Instagram Post

It didn’t take long for Farley’s engagement post to get a reaction from her Jersey Shore castmates.

“Congrats to you both!!!!!” wrote pal Pauly D DelVecchio.

“ALL THE FEELS… congratulations you 2!!” added DelVecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

“So beyond happy for you two!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world, love you J!” added Deena Cortese.

“I’m so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!“ chimed in Lauren Sorrentino.

“@jwoww congrats guys!” wrote Angelina Pivarnick, who was estranged from Farley for months following the bridesmaid speech drama that took place at her own wedding.

Departing Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also offered congratulations to the newly engaged couple, as did Farley’s bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote, “Love you guys so much.”



Some ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Questioned JWoww’s Engagement as They Recalled Her Fiance’s Past Flirty Behavior With Her Costar Angelina Pivarnick

As news of Farley’s engagement broke, some social media followers expressed concern. Several Jersey Shore fans referenced Carpinello’s infamous on-camera flirtation with Pivarnick when the group went to a club in 2019. The scene featured Carpinello grabbing Pivanick’s behind and flirting with her, which an inebriated Farley didn’t know about until she saw the footage as it aired on the MTV reality show five months after it happened.

At the time, Farley said she felt “disrespected” by both her boyfriend and Pivarnick, and she briefly ended her relationship with the wrestler.

On Twitter, some of Farley’s fans wrote “Nooooo” and told her she was making a “mistake” by getting engaged to Carpinello.

“Not trying to be rude but is this the same guy hitting on Angelina?” one Twitter follower asked.

“This guy looks like a douche and he hit on Angelina right in front of Jwoww,” chimed in another.

Others joked that PIvarnick should start getting ready to write a speech for Farley’s wedding.

Other fans noted that Farley has already been through one divorce and didn’t wait long enough before jumping into a relationship with Carpinello. Farley was married to ex-husband Roger Matthews from 2015 until 2019 and they share kids, Meilani, 6, and Greyson, 4. She began dating Carpinello earlier in 2019 before her divorce was finalized.

“Good God. Didn’t you learn your lesson the first time” one follower wrote to Farley.

“Guess 1 divorce wasn’t enough,” added another.

But others supported Farley’s decision and wished her happiness, despite initial reservations about the groom.

“Congratulations @JENNIWOWW,” one fan wrote. “Hope he makes you happy. Definitely think you can do better. He showed himself to be kind of a douche bag but hey… different strokes for different folks. You rock and we only see what tv allows so as long as you are happy, I support happy.”

