Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Was Absent at a Recent Court Hearing

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, best known for starring on “Jersey Shore,” chose to not make an appearance at a recent court proceeding. US Weekly reported the 35-year-old was not present at “his probation hearing on July 23,” upsetting prosecuting attorney Heidi Matz. While at the hearing, Matz asserted that she “find[s] that offensive that everyone has to be here except the defendant.”

According to the publication, the MTV star’s lawyer Leonard Levine revealed Ortiz-Magro intends “to admit to [his] probation violation.” Due to this violation, the reality television personality may have “to serve 30 days in jail.” However, under California law, he may have the option of staying “in a program” for a period of 30 days. Levine suggested that the television star’s completed month-long stint at an “inpatient program” should be sufficient. The lawyer disclosed to US Weekly that his client will “not be doing any jail time.”

Ortiz-Magro must be in attendance at a hearing in August.

Leonard Levine Spoke About the July 23 Hearing

Levine revealed why his client was not present at the proceeding while speaking to Radar Online.

“There was a misunderstanding as to whether or not Mr. Ortiz would be there today. I had told the prosecutor he was not going to be in court today because it’s a misdemeanor, and you don’t have to appear on a misdemeanor; your attorney can appear for you,” said Levine.

He went on to say that Matz was under the impression his client “was going to appear, so she wondered why he didn’t appear.” Levine asserted that he “explained it, and the court was fine with” the issue.

“We’re working out a resolution of the case with the city attorney. Mr. Ortiz is going to appear with us on the 11th, and then it’ll all be settled,” said the lawyer.

According to Radar Online, the New York native “was arrested in Los Angeles, California, for alleged domestic violence” on April 22, 2021. The publication reported that law officials received a phone call from his partner Saffire Matos — who became his fiancée in June 2021 — and officers noticed that she had some bruising. Ortiz-Magro was soon apprehended. However, he was let out of jail once he posted his bail.

Ortiz-Magro Was Involved in a Disturbance With His Ex-Girlfriend, Jen Harley

Radar Online reported that Ortiz-Magro’s July 23 hearing had to do with the fact that on April 22, he “violat[ed] his probation,” which he received after a 2019 disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley. The former couple are parents to a child named Ariana, who celebrated her third birthday in April 2021.

According to US Weekly, in 2019, while the pair was still seemingly seeing each other, the “Celebrity Fear Factor” star “was arrested and charged with seven misdemeanors.” A public information officer from the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that “[w]hen officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative [and] officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that [o]ccurred.” A few weeks later, Ortiz-Magro was given a probationary term of three years. In addition, he had to give thousands of dollars to benefit women living in a shelter and attend domestic violence courses over the duration of 52 weeks.

Less than a year later, Ortiz-Magro entered into a serious relationship with Matos. Following his April 2021 arrest, Matos commented on her relationship on Instagram Stories.

“Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts,” asserted the eyelash technician.

