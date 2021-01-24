Snooki Shuts Down Twitter Troll

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a Twitter troll after she admitted to her followers that she feels guilty when she tries to relax on the weekend.

On her Twitter Page, Snooki wrote, “It’s so crazy how us moms feel guilty when we decide to just relax on a Saturday morning instead of cleaning the house, doing laundry, running errands. Whyyyyy is that.”

But one commenter took the post to mean that the mom of three was complaining about her role as a parent.

Snooki Clapped Back at a Twitter User Who Slammed Her Post by Saying She Has No Pity for Parents

In a now-deleted tweet that was shared to Snooki’s Instagram story, a follower called the reality star out for her remark about not being unable to relax.

“I genuinely have zero pity for people with kids and their ‘ugh being a parent is so hard’ moments,” the commenter wrote. “Zero. Pity. You chose this responsibility, you get to deal with the consequences #sorrynotsorry.”

Snooki was clearly stunned by the response and promptly lashed out at her critic.

“Um what. I am not even saying that,” she tweeted. “I’m simply saying I always feel guilty if I’m not cleaning my house, not being a parent, jerk—.

On her story, Snooki added, “Even if I did say parenting is hard, which IT IS, you still sound like a jerk—. She clearly doesn’t have kids or she would take back that comment ASAP.”

She later posted an update to her story to explain how she struggles with balancing her time. In a video message to her 13.8 million followers, Snooki thanked fans who tweeted her with encouraging messages about how they don’t feel guilty when they take time for themselves.

“I just feel like on Saturdays I just love to get the laundry done and clean the house and I woke up this morning and I was just tired,” she explained. “I don’t feel like doing it. Probably tired because I did a Live at 12 am last night and I’m not used to staying up that late nowadays.”

Snooki shared that she spent the morning lounging with her three kids Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 1.

“I just wanted to relax with the kids, we watched Avatar, my favorite movie, and I’m so glad that I did,” she told her fans. “But now I’m gonna start to do my chores of the day. But yeah, thank you guys for sounding off on Twitter.”

Snooki added that she was still bothered by her exchange with the negative Twitter follower.

“I’m still annoyed at that girl saying ‘well you chose kids, deal with the consequences” like what?” she said. “ I wasn’t even saying that you f—ing a–hole. She’s so annoying.”

Snooki Has Always Been a Hands-On Parent

Fans know that Snooki has always put her role as a parent first.

In a recent interview with Romper, the Snooki Shop owner revealed that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, always intended to be hands-on parents and take full care of their kids even though they can afford household help.

“If we needed a babysitter like normal, we would get that but we never envisioned ourselves to have nannies,” she told the outlet.

Snooki also revealed that amid the coronavirus pandemic, she does try to take some time for herself in small intervals by going for a walk or even allowing her kids some extra screen time so she can have 10 minutes of alone time.

“Wine is helping,” the busy mom and businesswoman joked.

