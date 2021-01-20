Celebrities Appearing on Biden’s Inauguration Day TV Events

Joe Biden gets inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. In observance of the transition of power and Biden’s swearing-in as President, the day will be full of traditions and televised events.

If you’re tuning in throughout the day, read on for the celebrities you can expect to make an appearance, either virtually or in Washington D.C.

The Inauguration Day Celebrations Include Performances From Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, & More

To commemorate Biden’s inauguration, the day will be full of special performances from some of the music industry’s biggest names.

Kicking off the day’s festivities with the National Anthem is Lady Gaga, who will perform in Washington D.C. Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez are also supposed to perform in-person.

Lopez’s fiance Alex Rodriguez talked about her gig performing at the inauguration during an interview for The Tonight Show. Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon, “It’s been such a crazy year for her … what’s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility. She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire.”

At 8:30 pm ET, you can expect more musical performances as part of the “Celebrating America” telecast. According to the Los Angeles Times, those performers include:

– Bruce Springsteen

– The Foo Fighters

– Demi Lovato

– Jon Bon Jovi

– Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons

– Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard

– Black Pumas

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also in Washington D.C. so that Legend can perform for the “Celebrating America” telecast. Teigen offered her Instagram and Twitter followers some behind-the-scenes footage of her husband’s sound-check the night before the inauguration, later telling her fans that she was scolded for sharing details with them that were meant to be kept secret until the big day.

A Number of Hollywood A-Listers Will Appear in Support of Biden & His Inauguration

In addition to the star-studded lineup of musical performances, there are a number of actors who are showing up in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You can expect to see Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Keke Palmer. Palmer will host “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans” at 10 am ET; the special TV event will also feature incoming First Lady Jill Biden.

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will participate in the “Celebrating America” broadcast.

At 3:15 pm ET, viewers will be able to spot even more stars as the virtual “Parade Across America” airs. The inaugural parade’s line-up is expected to include:

– Jon Stewart

– Tony Goldwyn

– Allyson Felix

– Nathan Chen

– Katie Ledecky

– Andra Day

– New Radicals

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca will also make an appearance. Ahead of his participation in the parade, Apodaca told the LA Times, “I chose to participate in representing peace, I’m not on anyone’s ‘side.’ We as a nation have suffered a lot of hate and unfortunate events, and I hope to bring some good vibes to 2021. Peace up cause we don’t throw peace out.”

