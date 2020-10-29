John Gallagher Dead: Movie Director, Writer, Producer & Historian Dies at 65: Movie Director & Historian Dies at 65

John Gallagher is the New York City-based movie director and historian who died on October 27 at the age of 65.

Gallagher’s death was announced in a post on his Facebook page. The post said that Gallagher’s death was “sudden” but the cause was not revealed. Gallagher is described in the post as a “cherished inspiration, beloved icon, and brilliant filmmaker.” A celebration of live will be held for Gallagher in New York City in 2021, according to the post, which was written by Gallagher’s long-time colleague Sylvia Caminer.

Gallagher Said That He Was Being Treated for Pneumonia on October 15

On October 15, Gallagher wrote in an Instagram post that he was being treated at New York University’s Langone Medical Center for pneumonia. Gallagher wrote, “They’re providing really great care – Thanks for all the prayers. See you soon!”

Gallagher attended Harriton High School in Rosemont, Pennsylvania, according to a post on his Facebook page. Gallagher told Occhi Magazine in 2017 that he grew up in New York City.

At the Time of His Death, Gallagher Was Involved in the Production of 7 Movies

According to Gallagher’s IMDb page, at the time of his death, he was directing no fewer than six productions and was serving as the producer on another. His most recent directorial effort was 2018’s Sarah Q.

Gallagher’s IMDb page describes him as having being based in New York City for the past 30 years. Gallagher is credited in the bio with giving starts to actors such as John Leguizamo, Amanda Peet, Zach Braff, Michael Imperioli and Dennis Leary.

Aside from directing, writing and producing, Gallagher was on the faculty of One on One, the industry networking center. In addition, Gallagher taught acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse and The School of Visual Arts, according to his IMDb profile. As an author, Gallagher published his book Film Directors on Directing in 1989. a collection of his interviews with directors as diverse as Francois Truffaut and Dennis Hopper. Gallagher was featured on screen in the John Cassavetes documentary A Constant Forge.

Gallagher Suffered Severe Injuries in 2013 When His Apartment Caught Fire

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA1yDh9bXT7IslZRk8YYxeQ?feature=emb_ch_name_ex

In 2013, Gallagher suffered serious injuries after an electrical fire broke out inside his home. An article on the website HeartShare says that Gallagher was asleep at the time. He awoke six weeks later in New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Gallagher had to be treated for a further six months. Gallagher suffered kidney failure and third-degree burns across 20 percent of his body.

Gallagher was quoted as saying, “I was pumped full of morphine and oxy something to kill the pain and worked like hell to get off the drugs and manage the pain mind-over-matter style.” Gallagher thanked his family and friends for helping him get through the recovery process. Gallagher added, “I am blessed with an incredible support system, just like Jimmy Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Gallagher spoke about the incident in an interview with Occhi Magazine saying, “Staying alive. I was inches away from death from an apartment fire on November 30, 2013, which I consider my second birthday. I was in a coma for six weeks, in the hospital for six months, and only given a small chance of survival. It’s a miracle that I survived and I’d like to stick around for a lot longer!”

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here