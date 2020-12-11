Inside Hailey Bieber’s Health Condition

Hailey Bieber might be known for her A-list family, modeling career, and marriage to one of the most famous people in the world, but she’s still a human who deals with annoying health conditions like any other person.

Bieber, who has been married to Justin Bieber for just over a year now, recently opened up about a skin condition she has to deal with called “perioral dermatitis.” Bieber is just one of many models who have worked to create more personal transparency around skin troubles in recent years. Kendall Jenner, a BFF of Bieber’s, has an ongoing sponsorship deal with ProActiv, and has talked openly about her struggles with acne. Similarly, Devon Windsor, a Victoria’s Secret model, also recently opened up about her skin struggles on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about perioral dermatitis.

Baldwin Explained Her Perioral Dermatitis Diagnosis to Her Instagram Followers

In a post to her Instagram story, Baldwin revealed that she has perioral dermatitis, a skin condition. Sharing a makeup-free selfie of her face, Baldwin wrote, “This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot.”

She went on, “I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now. It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

In subsequent Instagram Story slides, Baldwin said she now opts for hypoallergenic products, and organic laundry detergent. She recommended against “self diagnosing,” and suggested people talk to a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis.

Here’s the Mayo Clinic’s definition of perioral dermatitis: “With perioral dermatitis, small red, pus-filled bumps appear around the mouth. It can also affect the skin around the nose, cheeks and eyes. The exact cause of perioral dermatitis is unknown, but misuse or overuse of corticosteroid inhalers, nasal sprays and creams may play a role.”

Baldwin Is the Face of Bare Minerals, an All-Natural Makeup Line

In a 2019 interview with Byrdie, Baldwin explained why all natural makeup is so important to her. She said, “It’s definitely important to me. I like clean beauty products that are natural, organic and made without chemicals. We already have to deal with so many harsh things in the air. With traveling and pollution, it’s nice to know that when you’re putting something on your face, you don’t have to worry about it.”

When asked how she takes care of her own skin, she said, “I never sleep or travel with makeup on. I always wash my face, use serum and lotion, and sometimes I’ll use oil if my skin’s a little bit drier. I usually wear an oil on the plane as an extra moisture barrier. That’s kind of it. I use a rosewater face mist too.”

In another interview with Elle Magazine, Baldwin revealed that her relationship with the makeup line goes back to her childhood. “My attachment to BareMinerals came when I was young because my mom used it when I was a kid,” she said. “My mom would use their products on me when I had ballet recitals and stuff like that.”

