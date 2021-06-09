All About Kane Brown’s Wife’s Swimsuit Line

With Kane Brown hosting the 2021 CMT Awards, you may be wondering what his wife has been up to lately. Katelyn Jae Brown is pursuing an aspiring venture of her own and launching her own swimsuit and bikini line.

Katelyn Brown’s Instagram feed is flooded with photos of her latest designs and releases on her swimsuit line, which she launched in May 2021, she wrote on her social media account. The line comes from a partnership with Australian swimwear designer Bridgette Gale of Amore + Sorvete.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katelyn Brown’s Swimsuit Line Includes Mix & Match Tops & Bottoms, Along With Mommy & Me Sets

Brown’s swimsuit line officially launched May 12, 2021, according to her Instagram profile. Presale began at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the launch. She wrote on her page about the hard work it took to design and launch her looks, and gathered input from her future customers to incorporate into her designs, she wrote.

“I AM SO EXCITED ITS FINALLY HERE ! PRESALE IS RIGHT NOW !!!!,” she wrote as presale opened online. “I had so much fun working with @amoreandsorvete creating this line and I loved getting y’all’s ideas on fabrics and colors !!! This project has been something we’ve been working hard on and I’m so happy I can finally share it with all of you !!!”

She poses in her swimsuits, and makes it clear that she has the best interests of her customers in mind with her looks. Her styles are designed to mix and match tops and bottoms so that customers can create the look they want, show off the areas they want to show off and conceal the areas they want to conceal.

“‘The Sicily Bikini’ is one of my favs from the collection in Sky Terry Toweling,” she wrote on Instagram. “Pair it with the River bottoms for cheeky coverage or the Dakota bottoms for more coverage! Are you cheeky or full coverage girl ?!”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Met at One of His Shows in 2015 & He Flew Her Down for a Visit

Katelyn Jae met Kane Brown at one of his shows, and he told Taste of Country he felt shy and giddy. They met in 2015, and their romance blossomed quickly, he said in the 2020 interview.

“She came to one of my shows, and the first time I saw her, it was the shy giddiness,” he told Taste of Country. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her down, and she hasn’t left since.”

She was working on a singing career of her own, she said in an interview with CMT.

“We met when I was living in Orlando, Florida, and I was working on my music career. Kane was just starting out with his music career, and we met through a producer who we were both working with at the time. He was doing a show and I was in the studio in Miami working, and the producer was like, ‘Hey, I’m working with this other artist and you should come up here,'” she told CMT.

They were married in 2018, and in October 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown, into the family, according to Country Fan Cast.

READ NEXT: Stimulus Check 4 Update: Will a Fourth Payment Be Approved?

