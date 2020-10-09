Is Blake Jenner Related to Kendall & Kylie Jenner?

Blake Jenner is an actor and singer known for his roles on Glee and The Edge of Seventeen. On October 8, Jenner made headlines when shared a series of notes on Instagram explaining “a personal situation made public in late-2019.” Jenner’s “personal situation” references when his ex-wife Melissa Benoist publicly shared her story as a survivor of domestic violence.

While Blake Jenner shares the same as Kris, Kylie, Kendall, and Caitlyn Jenner, Blake Jenner is not related to any of the reality stars. Blake Jenner’s last name is just a coincidence. Mitzy and Richard Vernon Jenner raised their son Blake Jenner in Miami, according to the Miami Herald. Blake Jenner always had a love for all things music, acting, and film, the Miami Herald reported.

In his Instagram statement, Jenner apologizes for his actions while also detailing the abuse he personally endured in the relationship with Benoist. Jenner wrote, “I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically,” and described a particular fight which “escalated” into violence.

He added that he threw “phone aimlessly and hit my former partner in her face. I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone. It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life.” He continued, “it’s important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted on both ends.”

Caitlyn Jenner Has Six Kids

Caitlyn Jenner has a total of six kids spanned over three different marriages prior to her transition in 2015. Caitlyn Jenner first married Chrystie Scott from 1972 to 1981, according to People. The two share two children: son Burton “Burt” Jenner (42-years-old) and daughter Cassandra “Casey” Marino (40-years-old). Jenner and Scott divorced in January 1981 a few days prior to marrying her next wife.

In early January 1981, Jenner married actress Linda Thompson, according to People. The two were married for five years, and had two boys together: Brandon Jenner (39-years-old) and Sam Brody Jenner (37-years-old) who goes by Brody. Both Brandon and Brody Jenner have made frequent appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Brody Jenner also appeared in the reality show The Hills.

Five years after her divorce with Thompson, Jenner married Kris Jenner. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner share two daughters: Kendall Jenner (24-years-old) and Kylie Jenner (23-years-old). Caitlyn Jenner was also the stepparent to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. Caitlyn made frequent appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner separated in June 2013, and they finalized the divorce in March 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Recently Got Into a Physical Fight

The Kardashian-Jenner family frequently visits Palm Springs, but things go wrong after Kylie and Kendall Jenner get into an argument over an outfit. “Whatever, you’re a hater, you’re not going to ruin my f****** night,” Kylie Jenner tells her in the KUWTK episode on October 8, as she dances past her. “I’m having a good time.” Kendall Jenner immediately responds, yelling, “You ruined my f****** night, so I can do whatever the f*** I want to.”

The family manages to all go to dinner together and have a fun time, but the situation escalates between Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. After all the sisters – minus Kendall Jenner – go out, Gamble has a plan to drive home to LA that night with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In a separate car, Kourtney Kardashian calls one of the girls to make sure Gamble is with them. But the only thing they hear on the other line is high pitched screaming about who they are dropping off first. “It just sounds really crazy,” Khloe Kardashian says in a confessional.

Gamble and Kylie Jenner drop off Kendall Jenner into the other car, and Kendall Jenner tells her side of the story. After the sisters got into a disagreement about their LA drop-off destination, Kendall Jenner claims that Kylie Jenner slapped her, she slapped her back, and Kylie Jenner put her heel in her neck.

Kendall Jenner also says about Gamble, “This man is wild, he really just said f*** you.” She adds that his comment made her “hysterical,” especially knowing how close Gamble is with her sister. Immediately, all of the older sisters and Kris Jenner know that Gamble’s involvement will take a toll on the family. “Corey’s involvement makes this so much more complicated,” Kourtney Kardashian says in a confessional. “It just really sucks [for her mom].”

