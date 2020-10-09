A Kardashian Family Member Addresses Her ‘Scary’ Battle With Cancer

Caitlyn Jenner hasn’t been one to shy away from the spotlight. Jenner announced two years ago that she has battled skin cancer after years of sun exposure. Since she announced her skin cancer diagnosis – specifically Basal Cell Carcinomas – the 70-year-old has encouraged all her followers to use some kind of sun protection.

My Scary Battle with Skin CancerVideo brought to you by the best sunscreen out there.. lumasol! http://www.mylumasol.com @mylumasol For the past decade I have had a lot of scares with skin cancer, but this one was by far one of the worst. Watch me open up as I document my latest COVID – era skin cancer battle. 2020-09-21T16:00:11Z

Jenner noted that when she was growing up, she never wore sunscreen. “I was outside my entire life, and anyway, so unfortunately I’m paying the price now,” she says in a video from her YouTube channel on September 21, 2020. In the video titled, “My Scary Battle with Skin Cancer,” Jenner takes her followers along for a journey or two to her dermatologist.

Her skin cancer first formed on the tip of her nose, so when she noticed that it was getting red, she admitted, “it’s kind of scaring me.” Jenner takes the trip from her Malibu home to Beverly Hills for her dermatology appointment with Dr. Lancer. “When I was looking for a dermatologist, who did I call? Yes, Kimberly!” Jenner explains in the vlog, referencing her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian. “Kimberly! I figured she would know the best dermatologist.” Since Kardashian’s recommendation, Jenner has seen Dr. Lancer for over four years. “Kimberly has perfect skin,” Jenner adds.

While at the dermatologist, Jenner records her experience, including Dr. Lancer conducting a rebiopsy on the tip of her nose. “Years ago, I had it all cut out, you know the Basal Cell Carcinomas, and they had to take all the skin off my nose, and redo it,” Jenner tells Dr. Lancer of her initial treatment. “I don’t want to go there.”

After her initial treatment, Jenner returns a few days later for the results. “The good news is that it’s not a recurrence from anything before, this is new sun damage that’s developing in an area of previously treated sun damage,” Dr. Lancer told Jenner. “That’s a whole lot better than it could’ve been.” Dr. Lancer and his team then performs a version of laser treatments on Jenner’s affected area.

Caitlyn Jenner Has Encouraged Sun Safety

With Jenner’s outdoorsy past, she acknowledges that she knows firsthand how easy it can be to forget or dismiss applying sun protection. In the same vlog episode, she continued encouraging her viewers to always remember to apply sun protection.

After one of her earliest skin cancer treatments in 2018, Jenner began spreading sun protection safety. To help her recover from the treatment, Dr. Lancer prescribed her a specific cream which ended up making her nose blow up like, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Jenner joked in the vlog. She tells Dr. Lancer that the media somehow got ahold of a photo of her red puffy nose, so she went on Instagram to set the record straight. “The reception was so big,” she notes of the reaction from her post.

Jenner posted a photo of herself in a white robe with little to no makeup on, and her nose appeared more red with skin missing than normal. “I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “PSA- always wear your sunblock!

Jenner Documents Her Daily Life Adventures

The Kardashian stepparent launched her YouTube channel on August 31 where she frequently posts lifestyle vlogs. Jenner kicked off her channel with a “Cooking with Caitlyn Jenner!” video in which she shows viewers how to cook up her favorite dish – Fettuccine with Sausage and Peppers from ex Kris Jenner’s cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris. Caitlyn Jenner’s roommate Sophia Hutchins also joins in on the fun while sipping wine and critiquing her cooking skills.

“I’m not in the kitchen very often, but once in a while, I am,” Jenner says in the video. “I was actually in the kitchen more when my kids were growing up. One of my favorite things to cook was this fettuccine with sausage and peppers because you could make a big bowl of it and the kids would eat it for days.”

Since Jenner created the channel, she’s reached over 26,000 subscribers and over 800,000 views total. She’s posted 10 videos on various subjects, including cooking, opening fan mail, everyday glam tutorials, driving luxury cars and more. Kendall Jenner supported her parent’s channel when she posted an Instagram story with a screenshot of Jenner’s first video with a swipe-up link and captioned it, “Check her out!”

