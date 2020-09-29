Ryan Seacrest Dishes on New Kardashian Project

It sounds like fans will still be keeping up with the Kardashians. Ryan Seacrest – executive producer and co-creator of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise – revealed that Kris Jenner has more upcoming projects at E! The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” with Kelly Rippa on September 28 where he said the Kardashians aren’t totally over.
“She [Jenner] had so much success and control over at E! that, um, there might be some other things that you may hear about coming soon,” Seacrest confessed.
#E! #TheOscars #Oscars2018 #AcademyAwards #AcademyAwards2018 #LiveFromTheRedCarpet #Oscars90
Cohen and Seacrest also shut down any rumors that Jenner would be joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Jenner herself already revealed that she won’t be joining the cast, but Cohen – executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise – also confirmed that Jenner said “no.” Seacrest chimed in, saying, “I don’t know that she would be seeking to be part of an ensemble where she didn’t have some creative control.”
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends 2021
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
The Kardashian sisters announced that they decided to cancel Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On September 8, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the official Keeping Up With the Kardashians Instagram account posted photos notifying their fans and followers that the the last season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. After the final season aires, the franchise will total 20 seasons, 14 years, and numerous spinoff series.
While the cancellation announcement shocked many fans – and even a family member – the family mutually decided together. “There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision,” a source told ET. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately. The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time.”
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim, Khloe, and Kris wrote.
Seacrest also confessed that ending the franchise wasn’t an easy choice for the family to make. “She said that it was a very difficult decision for them to make, but you know, the family has got so many businesses going on and they’re moving in so many different directions and she is the master of marketing and helping fuel all of those businesses,” he said.
Kris Jenner Confessed the ‘KUWTK’ Ending Was “Sudden”
Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!! You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart… what a blessing you are Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together 💕💕💕#northwest #family #love #togetherforever #happybirthdaynorth
Jenner also dished on how the decision to end KUWTK came about. “It was kind of sudden,” Jenner said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us, and we thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spinoffs…”
While Jenner sounded sad that the show was coming to an end, she also reflected on how the family has changed throughout the years. “It’s so weird to think that when we started this show there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really like there is now,” Jenner continued. “There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced — it’s just so crazy that all of this happened…And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”
