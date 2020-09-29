Ryan Seacrest Dishes on New Kardashian Project

It sounds like fans will still be keeping up with the Kardashians. Ryan Seacrest – executive producer and co-creator of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise – revealed that Kris Jenner has more upcoming projects at E! The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” with Kelly Rippa on September 28 where he said the Kardashians aren’t totally over.

“She [Jenner] had so much success and control over at E! that, um, there might be some other things that you may hear about coming soon,” Seacrest confessed.

Cohen and Seacrest also shut down any rumors that Jenner would be joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Jenner herself already revealed that she won’t be joining the cast, but Cohen – executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise – also confirmed that Jenner said “no.” Seacrest chimed in, saying, “I don’t know that she would be seeking to be part of an ensemble where she didn’t have some creative control.”

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends 2021

The Kardashian sisters announced that they decided to cancel Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On September 8, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the official Keeping Up With the Kardashians Instagram account posted photos notifying their fans and followers that the the last season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. After the final season aires, the franchise will total 20 seasons, 14 years, and numerous spinoff series.

While the cancellation announcement shocked many fans – and even a family member – the family mutually decided together. “There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision,” a source told ET. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately. The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim, Khloe, and Kris wrote.

Seacrest also confessed that ending the franchise wasn’t an easy choice for the family to make. “She said that it was a very difficult decision for them to make, but you know, the family has got so many businesses going on and they’re moving in so many different directions and she is the master of marketing and helping fuel all of those businesses,” he said.

Kris Jenner Confessed the ‘KUWTK’ Ending Was “Sudden”

Jenner also dished on how the decision to end KUWTK came about. “It was kind of sudden,” Jenner said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us, and we thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spinoffs…”

While Jenner sounded sad that the show was coming to an end, she also reflected on how the family has changed throughout the years. “It’s so weird to think that when we started this show there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really like there is now,” Jenner continued. “There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced — it’s just so crazy that all of this happened…And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

