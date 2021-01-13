Why Fans Think Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Are Back Together

Fans are hoping that there is a romantic future for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Disick was caught flirting with Kardashian in a more public setting.

Kardashian posted a series of three photos of herself sprawled across a mirror in an all-silver glitter body-con one piece on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “take a bow.” Disick didn’t hold back and commented, “Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay.”

Many fans immediately noticed the flirty comment and didn’t hold back their thoughts. A follower replied to Disick’s comment, “Scott & Kourtney 2021.” Another echoed the sentiment writing, “Kourt & Scott forever.”

Other fans remained hopeful that the two parents would find their way back to one another. “date her already,” one fan replied to Disick. “get married already,” another fan added. “JUST GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY,” a follower wrote, and many of the other comments echoed that sentiment.

Disick Has Instagram Flirted With Kardashian Before

Disick’s latest Instagram comment isn’t the first time that he’s flirted with his ex on the app. Kardashian posted a photo in a colorful matching set and captioned the photo, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.” The photo referenced the hit song WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Disick decided to joke with Kardashian on her post. He commented under the photo, “That’s for sure.”

Kardashian fans know that the two caused a major stir in July 2020, as well. Last summer, Kardashian posted a photo of herself holding a baby lamb on a farm. The seemingly innocent photo quickly drew romantic speculation.

Shortly after posting the photo, a Kardashian fan Instagram account shared a photo revealing Kardashian was wearing a flannel identical to one of Disick’s. The user compared Kardashian’s red, blue, and white flannel to one that Disick had also previously worn.

Kardashian herself has showed her love and support for Disick. The 41-year-old Poosh founder shared a heartfelt tribute to Disick for Father’s Day 2020. Kardashian posted a photo of Disick alongside their three children and added the caption, “Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones.”

The two co-parent their three kids: Mason Disick, 11; Penelope Disick, 8; and Reign Disick, 6. Kardashian and Disick have been dating on and off since 2006 when they met via mutual friends in Mexico. In early 2017, the two called it quits after 11 years and have since each seen other people

Disick May Be off the Market

While many fans are rooting for Kardashian and Disick to reignite their past romance, Disick may be inching closer to a new relationship. The 37-year-old reality star has been spotted hanging out with model 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. Hamlin is the daughter to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Hamlin and Disick first met at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-birthday party in late October, and the two have since escalated their relationship. Most recently, Disick and Hamlin vacationed together in Mexico for New Years, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Neither Disick nor Hamlin posted any photos together on the getaway, and neither have confirmed if they are dating.

