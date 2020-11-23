Real Housewives Star Has Romantic Ties to a Kardashian

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna is crossing over into another reality show world. Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, has been romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The two have been spotted hanging out at least three different times.

As their relationship continues to grow, Rinna’s concern for her daughter may also be growing. The Real Housewives star may not love that her 19-year-old daughter is dating 37-year-old Disick.

A source close to the family told The Sun that Rinna is, “worried” for her daughter, but isn’t about to speak out about their relationship. “Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it she’ll keep her cool but really, she’s worried. That’s her youngest kid.”

“She really does like Scott but both her and Harry don’t want someone that age with so much baggage to be with their baby girl, especially given Amelia’s own mental health issues,” the source told The Sun.

Hamlin & Disick Have Been Spotted out Before

Fans have speculated that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have been hanging out, but the two were just recently spotted arm in arm. Disick and Hamlin were spotted walking together on a beach in Santa Barbara, according to TMZ. Disick had his arm draped around Hamlin’s shoulders while Hamlin held his hand in hers.

Before their beach date, fans noticed Hamlin and Disick had both posted similar Instagram stories at the same dinner table and pasta dishes in early November. Disick posted a photo of all the good with the caption, “My love.” Hamlin posted a similar Instagram story and added the caption, “Family dinner.”

Disick and Hamlin ate dinner at Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant in Montecito, California. Their mutual friend and stylist Marie Lou Bartoli also joined the two for dinner. “Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend,” a source told E! “They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner.”

The source added that Disick’s feelings towards Hamlin are, “very casual.” The source told E!, “He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He’s in a good place right now.” The two were first spotted hanging out together during Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on October 31.

Hamlin’s Mom Isn’t the Only One Not Loving the Relationship

As with many other celebrities, Hamlin runs in a familiar social circle. Hamlin hangs out with many of the same people as the Kardashians do. Because of Hamlin’s friends, she also probably knew Disick’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“Amelia and Sofia have been friendly over the years,” a source told E! “They grew up together in L.A. and ran in similar circles. They would hang out here and there but weren’t super close. It’s definitely weird for Sofia to see Amelia going out with Scott, but has no hard feelings there.”

Richie has moved onto a new boyfriend, Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton. “It’s awkward and it’s been brought up around Sofia’s friends, but she and Amelia don’t have a friendship so she is brushing it off,” the source told E! “Sofia is focused on herself and her new guy and has come to terms that she and Scott are done.”

