What Was Scott Disick’s Net Worth Before the Kardashians?

In 2007, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” viewers were introduced to Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Scott Disick. Even though the two are no longer together, Disick has become a staple in their family and the show. Disick is a known prankster, coming up with the “Todd Kraines” prank on Kris Jenner, and is also a doting father to his three children with Kardashian: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Disick currently has an estimated net worth of $45 million, but what was he worth before he was a star on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”?

Although Disick’s net worth before the Kardashian’s has not been disclosed, the Eastport, New York, native was an only child to parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick. Sadly, in 2013, Disick’s mother passed away, and only three months later, in 2014, his father also passed away. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Disick’s parents had a combined net worth of $25 million, much of which Disick presumably inherited.

Disick Has Multiple Business Ventures

Even though he may have gotten his start on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Disick has expanded in to multiple business ventures throughout the years. In 2018, Disick launched a loungewear company called “Talentless.”

“I think it’s a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn’t have talent,” Disick told GQ about the brand in 2019.

Disick also told GQ at the time, “You always hear people playing new music and trying to find their way. For me, you know, play the hits. I just like to listen to what I know; movies, the same. So for me, I wanted to do what felt normal. I wear sweatshirts, I wear T-shirts, I wear cargo pants, I wear comfortable pants. So I figured, let me make a business, try to make it just as great as anything you see in a high-end department store, but for half the price.”

And, in 2019, Disick landed his own spinoff show on E!, called “Flip It Like Disick.” The eight-episode show followed Disick as he worked to flip and remodel different houses in Los Angeles, California.

Disick Will Appear on the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Reunion

Although their show is coming to a close, viewers will still get to see Disick on their TV screens during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen. During the reunion, Disick and Kardashian will talk about their failed relationship and more, which viewers can watch on June 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on E!.

However, without the show, it seems like Disick may be struggling. “Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating,” a source recently revealed to Us Weekly. “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

