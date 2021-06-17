Kris Jenner’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kris Jenner Net Worth: $190 million

Over the past decade, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and momager Kris Jenner has made a name for herself and her family. Throughout the years on their show, Jenner has let viewers into her lavish lifestyle, glamorous wardrobe, and multiple homes. So, just how much money does the family’s matriarch have?

According to a 2020 report by Forbes, Jenner has an estimated net worth of $190 million. So, where does Jenner’s money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Kris Jenner’s net worth:

1. Jenner Earns Money by Appearing on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Of course, Jenner earns money from her role on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” According to Forbes, Jenner makes an estimated $100,000 per episode. In addition to appearing on the show, Jenner also acts as the executive producer, and in 2017, the family cut a $150 million dollar deal for five more seasons with their network, E!, according to TMZ.

“It was some of the best quality family time,” Jenner recently told The Wall Street Journal Magazine about filming the final season in Malibu during the COIVD-19 pandemic. “We are always going in so many different directions, and we all have 20 jobs. But this really gave us a chance to settle and appreciate the time we were spending together, knowing it was our last season. And it was such a beautiful house and atmosphere.”

2. Jenner Plays a Big Role in Her Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Company, Kylie Cosmetics

Since Jenner is the ultimate momager, she plays a large role in her daughter Kylie Jenner’s company, Kylie Cosmetics, as she takes a 10% management cut from her children, as noted by Forbes. According to Insider, Kylie Cosmetics has been valued at an estimated $1.2 billion.

In January 2019, Jenner’s daughter sold a 51 percent majority stake to a brand called Coty Inc, which owns other cosmetic brands such as CoverGirl. This means that the 23-year-old took home around $600 million after the deal, and her mom $60 million, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In April 2020, Jenner was named as the “interim CEO” of Kylie Cosmetics, according to WWD, but was replaced by a man named Andrew Stanleick in May 2021, who is the vice president at Coty Americas.

3. Jenner Often Posts Sponsored Content on Her Instagram Page

Another way that Jenner also adds to her impressive net worth is by posting sponsored content on her Instagram page, and by working with different brands. Although Jenner has never disclosed the exact amount of money she gets paid per sponsored social media post, her daughter, Kim Kardashian, can sometimes make $1 million for an Instagram post, according to W Magazine.

During a May 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Jenner spoke more about the family’s process when it comes to posting social media ads. “My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media,” Jenner explained “They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook … they have a fee schedule.”

4. Jenner Manages All of Her Children’s Careers

Jenner is a true “momager,” and manages all six of her children’s careers, taking a 10% management cut from all of them, according to Forbes and Business of Fashion.

“When it’s your child, you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck,” Jenner told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in April 2021. “I feel like a fireman because I’m always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels.”

5. Jenner Sold Her Home in August 2020 for $15 Million

In August 2020, Jenner decided to sell her home in Hidden Hills, California, and move to a new residence in the same neighborhood. According to Dirt, Jenner sold the home for $15 million in an all-cash deal.

And, according to the outlet, Jenner originally bought the eight-bathroom, six-bedroom home for $10 million in 2017.

