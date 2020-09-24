Scott Disick’s Ex Is Moving On

Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie is apparently trying her best to move on from the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star. The 22-year-old model’s friends and family told Us Weekly that she can do better than Disick.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him,” the source told Us Weekly. “They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May of 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now,” the source told Us Weekly. “They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

Richie’s Family Has Disapproved of the Relationship Before

The couple spent three years vacationing, hanging out withe each other’s families, and attending plenty of events together. Not everyone was thrilled about their relationship, and Richie’s father hinted that he was one of those people. “She’s 19,” Lionel said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2018. “When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise.”

Even with the age difference, close family members slowly got used to the idea that the relationship wasn’t a phase after all. Kardashian accepted Richie as Scott’s serious girlfriend in December 2018 when the three of them took a family vacation to Mexico with their three kids.

Through ups and downs, the two had been on and off since May and have stopped talking since August. “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future,” a source told E! News.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Are Sparking Romance Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are sparking romance rumors once again. The two have been on and off since 2006 when they met via mutual friends in Mexico. In early 2017, the two called it quits after 11 years and three kids and have since each seen other people. Recently, after Disick and Richie broke up, there’s been speculation that Kardashian and Disick might be back together once again.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The two have three adorable kids: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). Neither Kardashian nor Disick have other kids besides the three.

The two haven’t seriously talked about future kids until recently. In a teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim seriously asked if the two are planning on having a fourth child. “Scott’s like we’re going for baby number four – is that serious?” Kim Kardashian asks Kourtney during the teaser. “I want to know – are you pregnant?”

Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she would love for the two to start dating again. Jenner explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I would hope he can kinda get his act together. They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.” She continued, “Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.”