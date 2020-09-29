What Sofia Richie’s Been Doing Since Her Breakup With Scott Disick

It’s been almost two months since Scott Disick and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie called it quits. Since then, the 22-year-old model has been living her single life to the fullest and hasn’t been seriously dating anyone. “Sofia is having a fun summer,” a source told People. “She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn’t seem to be dating.”

Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – welcomed in her 22nd birthday by celebrating with friends in a tropical paradise in late August. She posted multiple Instagram photos with her A-list circle of friends, including Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel. Neither Disick nor Jenner were in attendance.

Shortly after returning home to Los Angeles, CA, Richie didn’t stay out of headlines for long. Over Labor Day Weekend, Richie was spotted hanging out with rapper and singer Jaden Smith. The two had a beach day in Malibu with friends, but Smith later spilled that they’re just friends for now.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” he told Ryan Seacrest, Tanya Rad and Sisanie on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on September 11. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too.” The two did briefly date in 2012 when they were both 14-years-old, so maybe the sparks will fly again.

Richie’s Family Disapproved of Disick

The 22-year-old model’s friends and family told Us Weekly that she can do better than the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star. “Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May of 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now,” the source told Us Weekly. “They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

Even while the two dated, Richie’s family had openly spoken out about their disapproval with the relationship, and Richie’s father hinted that he was one of those people. “She’s 19,” Lionel said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2018. “When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise.”

Even with the age difference, close family members slowly got used to the idea that the relationship wasn’t a phase after all. Kourtney Kardashian – who shares three kids with Disick – accepted Richie as his serious girlfriend in December 2018 when the three of them took a family vacation to Mexico with their three kids.

Through ups and downs, the two had been on and off since May and stopped talking in August. “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future,” a source told E! News.

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian Subtly Dismisses Divorce Rumors