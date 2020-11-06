Reports Suggest King Von’s Brother Died In Shooting

Reports have surfaced stating that Chicagoan rapper King Von, whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday morning. He was 26.

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased individuals, however, friends of the rapper say that he has died. While rumors claim his brother was also killed, according to Hip Hop DX, this has not yet been confirmed.

On Friday, according to a previous Heavy article, DJ Adademiks tweeted, “It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. RIP King Von.”

A tweet from the podcast No Jumper indicates that the shooting happened following a fight with Quando Rando’s entourage.

King Von was allegedly shot in Atlanta last night after a fight with Quando Rondo’s entourage. Info still coming in. pic.twitter.com/CMd8HVMwJZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 6, 2020

WSB-TV reports that the shootout involved off-duty officers, and took place outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge early Friday morning. According to AJC, it was the second shooting to occur outside the night club in a span of 24 hours.

The outlet goes on to state that two people were killed, and one is in critical condition. No police officers were hurt. Heavy has updated that information, based on a press release, to report that three people have died, while three others are in the hospital.

I counted dozens of crime scene markers outside this downtown Atlanta nightclub where police say 2 people died and 4 others were hurt in a shooting involving 2 off duty police officers. GBI collecting evidence. No officers hurt. Victim's names not released yet. Live report at 12. pic.twitter.com/bJ4kY2wLdM — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 6, 2020

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek tells AJC, “That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups. Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

On Friday morning, DJ On Da Beat posted an Instagram tribute to his friend, writing, “My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only n*gga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

READ NEXT: King Von’s Last Instagram Post: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Before Death

