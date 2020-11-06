King Von Dead After Being Shot in Atlanta Nightclub Shooting: Reports

King Von was shot and killed outside an Atlanta, Georgia, nightclub, according to reports from several hip hop sites and his friends. They initially reported that he was in critical condition but are now reporting that he is dead. Although authorities have not confirmed that news, several of his friends now say that the talented Chicago rapper has, in fact, died.

DJ Akademiks tweeted:”It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. RIP King Von.”

Did Atlanta police kill King Von? DJ Akademiks says no but added that police engaged in a shootout and the rapper was not armed. “From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von. However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there. King Von reportedly was unarmed,” he wrote.

Atlanta authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the people shot. The Atlanta Journal Constitution ran a lengthy story on the shooting but didn’t name those wounded; off-duty officers were involved but police say it’s not yet clear whether they struck anyone. King Von’s real name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett. Word that King Von has now died flooded Twitter.

DJ On Da Beat So Issa Banga wrote on Instagram: “My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only n*gga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

“King Von has reportedly died from his injuries sustained in the shooting this morning. Rest in paradise to a young king,” the site MyMixTapez wrote on Twitter.

We reached out to Atlanta police to verify the news. The Atlanta police public information officer, Steve Avery, told Heavy in a statement, when we asked if King Von was a victim in the shooting, “The identities of the involved parties are being withheld pending confirmation that the next of kin have been notified.” The police have now updated their press release on the shooting to say that three people have died and three are in the hospital. Previous reports had indicated that two people died with one in critical condition and more wounded. You can read the details from below later in this article. We also reached out to his reps but haven’t heard back yet.

Word spread fast on hip hop sites.

“JUST IN: King Von was shot at a nightclub last night and is in critical condition. Two others were left dead,” wrote SOHH, a hip hop site.

The news spread quickly on Twitter, where people alleged that King Von was in a beef with Quando Rondo’s camp, although this is not yet verified.

Just hours before the shooting, King Von wrote on Instagram, “Armed & Dangerous Video Drops 2’morrow. 🔥🔥🔥🦁🔥🔥🔥.. y’all want it?” He did post about an Atlanta appearance on November 5.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Shootout in Downtown Atlanta Is Being Investigated & Involved Off-Duty Officers

Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shootout in downtown Atlanta “that involved shots fired at off-duty officers,” reported WSB-TV.

This is what Atlanta police told us:

On Friday November 6, 2020 at around 3:20am two off-duty Atlanta police officers were working an extra job at Monaco Hookah Lounge 255 Trinity Av SW. The officers were in uniform and a marked APD vehicle with its blue lights activated for visibility was parked nearby. The officers were outside the lounge when two groups of males started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups. One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty Atlanta police officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were fired during the encounter. Three suspects were located on-scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by EMS. Three other suspects left the scene and were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Two additional suspects were detained on scene. Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond and investigate the officer involved shooting aspect of the incident. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues. The identities of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.

The shooting occurred outside Monaca Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue, according to the television station, which added that two people were killed, one person was in critical condition, and two people were in stable condition.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the incident “devolved into chaos.”

One person was struck by a car, according to the newspaper. The officers weren’t wounded; they were working security at the club while in uniform, the AJC reported.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said the incident ignited as an “argument between two groups of people” that turned “physical in the parking lot,” according to AJC. It was around 3 a.m.

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Peek said in a press conference at the scene. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

None of the news sites named King Von, however, as they haven’t released the identities of the victims or shooters.

People Offered Prayers on Twitter

People offered prayers and tributes on Twitter to Little Von as news spread of the possible shooting. Here are some of those comments:

“I don’t play about King Von now. He’s on of my favorites. Praying that he’s ok. This violence has to stop.”

“Damn I hope king von str8 prayers up!”

“King Von one of the most talented rappers out right now, can’t afford to lose anymore in the game. Pull through.”

King Von is a Chicago-born rapper. According to AllMusic.com, King Von “got into his city’s drill scene after his fluid storytelling style caught the ear of more-established rapper Lil Durk. Durk signed King Von to his Only the Family label and released his viral 2018 single “Crazy Story,” which was included on his debut, Grandson, Vol. 1.”

King Von recently downplayed a beef with YoungBoy. “Nah it’s the internet, gang,” he said to HipHop DX. “They’ll try to make it like that ’cause it’s the internet, you feel what I’m saying? And then you know how females is. Females will try to make it like that ’cause they females and they’ll try to make it like one muthafucka fuck with one muthafucka hard. It be just all type of shit. But it ain’t nothing sincere, nothing that you should worry about.”

He was dating the rapper Asian Doll.

