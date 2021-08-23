Melissa Joan Hart Is ‘Really Mad’ About How She Contracted COVID-19

Melissa Joan Hart has a breakthrough case of COVID-19, meaning she got the virus despite being vaccinated, and she’s not too happy about how she contracted it.

The Lifetime Movie star told fans via Instagram that she thinks she caught the virus from one of her sons. “One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are okay,” Hart said. “I just really hope my husband and the other ones don’t get it because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them.”

Hart went on to say that her symptoms were causing significant discomfort. “It’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe,” she said. She also expressed frustration with relaxed COVID restrictions.

“I’m mad. I’m really mad because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure a lot but we got a little lazy. I think as a country we got a little lazy and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear a mask at school. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from,” she said. “It’s not over yet. I hoped it was, but it’s not, so stay vigilant and stay safe.”

Hart captioned the video, “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

Two of Hart’s Sons Also Have COVID-19

On Sunday, Hart shared an update video to Instagram saying her symptoms were improving. “I feel like I’m probably at like 75% better,” she said. She reported that her oldest son, Mason, was also feeling better. Both Mason and Hart’s youngest son, Tucker, tested positive for COVID-19. 8-year-old Tucker did not have any symptoms.

Hart shared that her husband Mark was still waiting on his test results and that her middle son, Brady, had tested negative. She also thanked fans for being supportive. “I’ve really felt the outpouring of love and I just want to say thank you,” she said.

Hart’s Upcoming Lifetime Projects

In a July interview with So Mini Ways, Hart discussed two upcoming projects she’s working on for Lifetime, both of which are Christmas movies. She’s producing “Christmas In Tune” which stars Reba McIntire.

“We were able to make this fantastic movie about her (Reba) and John Schneider as a divorced couple coming back together over a Christmas concert for the troops. There’s original music in it as well. She (Reba) wrote a lot of music for it, so we’ll have some new Christmas songs coming out this year,” Hart said of the project.

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star spent much of July in Montana shooting another Lifetime movie called “Mistletoe in Montana.” “I’m playing a wrangler who owns a dude ranch, so I’ve been taking horseback riding lessons and glassblowing lessons,” she told So Mini Ways.

Hart joked about the challenges of filming a Christmas movie during the summer in an Instagram post. “When you have to wear flannel in a heat wave, sometimes you take a lunchtime dip in the nearby lake,” she wrote in the caption.

