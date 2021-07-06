Are Melissa Joan Hart & Her Husband Still Together?

When Melissa Joan Hart married Mark Wilkerson in 2003, it was not exactly a private affair.

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actress had cameras following her around throughout the wedding planning process, filming what became the TV movie “Tying the Knot: The Wedding of Melissa Joan Hart.”

The wedding took place in Italy at Florence’s Grand Hotel Villa Cora. The NY Post reported that Wilkerson didn’t seem thrilled with an Italian wedding. In fact, he said on the show that his impression of the country was “smelly, old, and nobody spoke English.” But, eighteen years later, Hart and Wilkerson are still married.

Who Is Mark Wilkerson?

Although you might not be too familiar with Wilkerson, chances are, you know one of his compositions. He co-wrote the Daughtry song “It’s Not Over“, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wilkerson was also the lead singer and guitarist for the rock band Course of Nature. According to the band’s bio on All Music, the band’s sound is similar to groups like Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, and Creed.

Do Hart and Wilkerson Have Children?

Hart and Wilkerson have three children together, 15-year-old Mason, 13-year-old Braydon, and 8-year-old Tucker. In 2020, Hart told People that as her kids get older, she is navigating new parenting struggles.

“Now my kids are getting into dating and girls and school stuff, school drama, and wanting to be social and, ‘Mom, you’re not cool,” Hart said. She also shared that her oldest son, Mason, would be getting his driver’s permit soon which she admitted to “freaking out about.”

Hart regularly shares Instagram posts of her sons. Most recently, she shared a series of Instagram photos from a family trip to Lake Tahoe. The Hart-Wilkerson family moved to Lake Tahoe in 2019 but has since relocated again.

The Couple Lives in Nashville

After living in Westport, Connecticut for twelve years and a brief stint in Lake Tahoe, Hart and her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2020. The “Clarissa Explains It All” actress told Glamour Magazine, “Nashville is the closest to a city we’ve been in in a long time. We really like to be out in the outskirts. The kids like to be out in the woods and climbing trees and catching frogs. I grew up that way, so I want them to as well.”

Hart added that the film and TV industry has changed so much, allowing her to live anywhere she wants. “I can be anywhere and work,” she told Glamour.

Hart Says She ‘Loves’ Working with Lifetime

Hart has acted in her fair share of Lifetime movies including “Dear Christmas” and “Christmas Reservations.” She also made her directorial debut on a Lifetime film, “The Santa Con.”

The actress told Glamour Magazine, “I love working with Lifetime.” She also has some words for haters who assume she isn’t working just because she’s been directing more than acting, “actually, I’m doing exactly what I want to be doing, and what I always dreamt for myself at an older age in this industry.”

Hart also shared some of her strengths as a director. “I’m a quick director, and I know what I want. I’m prepared, and I like to get the work done and get people home to their families,” she said.

According to Hart’s IMDb page, a reboot of the beloved 90’s sitcom “Clarissa Explains It All” is in the works.

