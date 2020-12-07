Lil Baby Responds to Porn Star’s Claim He Paid $6K for Sex

Lil Baby spoke out on the rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Jayda Cheaves by paying for sex with porn star Ms. London. The rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, tweeted out on December 7 that there was no truth to Ms. London’s claims that he paid $6,000 for sex.

Lil Baby, who just turned 26, tweeted, “Like huh? WTf be wrong with ya’ll people. I get it !! Say Baby Name Get Clout. Ya’ll Need To Stop The Desperate S***. When s*** going good watch for the devil !”

Like huh ? Wtf be wrong with y’all people . — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 7, 2020

The rapper was responding Ms. London’s since-deleted tweets on Sunday night. The sex worked tweeted, “I’m legit about to talk s*** all night. Ok I’m home, 6K richer & full of 1942,” referring to the high-end tequila brand.

“The best d*** I ever had came from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me. He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room.” However, she appeared to reveal the “millionaire” she was referring to after naming Lil Baby’s girlfriend’s name. “Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever.”

Responding to a tweet asking if Lil Baby was good in bed, Ms. London tweeted, “It’s good I’m never gone get it again.. my publicist has confirmed. That I f***** up before I even got in the house. I made mistake I’m logging off I was wasted. Extremely.”

Ms London tweets about Lil Baby (if you missed em) pic.twitter.com/bTlMxsZ1p6 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 7, 2020

Ms. London then appeared to tease that she had a video of the encounter. In a since-deleted tweet, “New videos & this one is popular,” she said. “He know damn well he shouldn’t of let me record us.”

When asked if she signed an NDA in a private chat posted by GlockTopickz on Twitter, she replied “f*** I’m drunk bout I’m probably about to get [sued] tomorrow.”

Jayda Sent Out a Cryptic Tweet After Ms. London’s Claims Went Viral on Twitter



Jayda, who welcomed a son, Loyal Armani, with Lil Baby in February 2019, shared a cryptic tweet with her 495,600 followers on Twitter after Ms. London’s drama went viral. Jayda, who appears in Lil Baby’s music videos for “Close Friends” and “Catch the Sun,” posted a series of green face emojis that represent the feeling of throwing up.

While some users online believed these emoji meant she was sick to her stomach after learning her man cheated, others believed she wanted to throw up because these false rumors were disgusting. She also tweeted out a photo of herself on Monday stepping off a private plane solo with a sly smile on her face.

Back to the A 💎💙 pic.twitter.com/yiMO39RgIJ — JAYDA WAYDA (@waaydamin) December 7, 2020

Jayda also shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Back to the A,” which also received mixed reactions. One person commented, “Cut the trip early huh sis,” while others told her to block out the noise and simply “turn the comments off.”

Lil Baby appeared to try and clear up the confusion, reassuring fans that everything was just fine in their relationship. He tweeted, “Jayda been wit me my whole b day including Vegas y’all be on bs.”

Twitter Users Were Split on Deciding Whether or Not Lil Baby Was Telling the Truth After Ms. London Shared Receipts

Jayda & Lil Baby looking at all these tweets like pic.twitter.com/JpTcCfBNOR — Keysha Milana • Multiple Streams Coach 📈 (@KeyshaMilana) December 7, 2020



While many of the rapper’s 4.2 million followers on Twitter believed Lil Baby was innocent and that Ms. London was chasing clout, other users online believed Ms. London’s self-proclaimed drunk-tweeting was stating the truth, especially after a screenshot of their alleged DMs was posted on Twitter.

Ms. London, who has 210,000 followers on Instagram, appears to show a screenshot of her reported conversation with Lil Baby on her stories. The rapper says in the screenshot, “What’s the point of paying if you do all that!! You f***** the game up !! If I pay for p**** youn supposed to speak on it. That’s bad business mama.”

“not dropping no names but Jayda…” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 now miss mamas pic.twitter.com/jdipRfYsSn — z the redhead 💋 (@zchronicless) December 7, 2020

Jayda opening Twitter to seeing lil baby cheating on her again 😂🤚🏽pic.twitter.com/0Fm8IrSAom — fashion icon Audrey Hepburn❤️ (@Malicah__) December 7, 2020

A lot of the focus turned to Jayda who recently dropped $200,000 to buy her boyfriend an exclusive Richard Mille watch for his birthday. Only 12 of those watches were made in the world.

Using Lil Baby’s own rap lyrics, many Twitter users assumed that Jayda was aware of his cheating ways, but puts up with it for the gifts and money.

y’all jayda literally said she will cry in rolls Royce she ain’t leaving lil baby 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8BO1B6DFVE — 🦋 (@syniia1) December 7, 2020

jayda baby what bag you getting this time😩 pic.twitter.com/IXQCi82jbb — 𝕁 (@jaemariaa) December 7, 2020

all i know is that jayda better be cheating tf back. — 🎰 (@crybbyaquarius) December 7, 2020

