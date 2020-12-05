Private Jet Exec Charged in ‘Operation Mile High’ Sex Trafficking Sting

Paul Alexander, the CEO of a private jet company in New York, has been accused of sex trafficking children and faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Investigators dubbed the case “Operation Mile High” because of Alexander’s job.

Alexander was arrested on December 3, inmate records show, and formally arraigned two days later in Bronx County Criminal Court. New York Attorney Letitia James explained in a news release that Alexander’s arrest followed a months-long investigation after the NYPD received a tip from an alleged victim.

Alexander is a Level 3 Sex Offender, per James’ release. He is labeled on the New York State Sex Offender Registry website as a “Sexually Violent Offender.” The record shows a prior conviction for first-degree sexual abuse along with a separate conviction for possessing child pornography.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alexander Was Caught Selling Young Teens for Sex to an Undercover Officer

The investigation into Alexander’s illegal activity began in March 2020, according to the New York AG’s office. As explained in a news release, the New York City Police Department received a tip from an underage girl. She claimed that Alexander had “sexually abused her and other underage girls, and promoted them for prostitution to other men.”

Investigators used “covert recording devices, social media, and undercover operations” to watch Alexander and determine if there was validity to the girl’s claim.

The AG’s office explained that an undercover officer arranged to meet with Alexander. The officer pretended to be interested in having sexual relations with minors. According to the news release, Alexander charged the officer $300 for sex with a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. Alexander also “encouraged the undercover officer to use alcohol and marijuana to make the victims more cooperative.”

The investigation was a collaboration between the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and the NYPD Vice Major Case Squad Human Trafficking Team.

2. Alexander Was Convicted of Sexual Abuse in 1996

AG James noted in the news release that Alexander was a Level 3 Sex Offender. A search of the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Alexander has been on the registry for more than 20 years.

The registry shows Alexander was accused of abusing a female on November 10, 1990. The record does not state the victim’s age or indicate whether she was a minor or an adult. Alexander was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse on December 9, 1996.

The victim did not know Alexander. The record states Alexander choked the victim, hit her with his fist and “physically overpowered” her in order to engage in sexual intercourse with the victim.

The registry shows Alexander was arrested by the New Rochelle City Police Department in Westchester County. He received a state prison sentence of 2-4 years.

3. Alexander Was Caught With Child Pornography in 2002 & Sentenced to Prison

The second conviction listed on the New York State Sex Offender Registry was for “possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old.” The crime took place on December 3, 2002, and Alexander was convicted on August 27, 2003. The record shows he was arrested by the Yonkers City Police Department in Westchester County.

The registry suggests Alexander knew the victim depicted in the child pornography. The record describes the victim as a “non-stranger.” Alexander was sentenced to between 18 months and 3 years behind bars.

But Alexander did not complete even the minimum sentence. A search of state inmate records shows Alexander was released on parole on December 4, 2004.

4. Alexander Founded the Private Jet Company in 2012

Alexander is the founder and CEO of a private jet company called Central Jet Charter Inc. The company website states the organization was launched in 2012 and provides transportation “to any place in the world including all major cities.”

The website also states, “We are totally private to allow you to have confidential business discussions or personal family time with only the people you chose to share you [sic] ‘Private Flight’ with.”

As of this writing, Alexander was still listed as the CEO on Central Jet Charter’s website along with a picture of him smiling and waving from onboard an aircraft.

A search of business records on New York’s Department of State website shows Alexander registered the private jet company in January 2013. It appears Alexander used his home address in the Bronx as the company’s address as well.

5. Alexander Faces Multiple Charges Including Sex Trafficking of a Child

Alexander could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted, according to the New York Attorney General’s office. The charges against him include multiple counts of the following:

Sex Trafficking of a Child

Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child

Promoting Prostitution

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The AG’s news release explained that Sex Trafficking of a Child is classified as a violent felony offense. Promoting prostitution is also a class B felony.

After announcing Alexander’s arrest, AG James shared her feelings on the case on social media. She wrote on her official Facebook page, “There is nothing more reprehensible than sexually exploiting a child and I will use every tool at my disposal to hold this individual accountable.”

