Shots Fired at Lil Baby’s Concert In Birmingham, Alabama [VIDEO]

While rapper Lil Baby was performing on stage in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, video from the concert was shared on Twitter after gunshots rang out from backstage. Afterward, the crowd scrambled away in terror and the show was promptly shut down, according to Alabama.com.

One person was reportedly shot during the altercation and has been taken to UAB Hospital to treat the injury.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was recently dubbed by The New York Times as “Rap’s Most Reluctant Star” is 25 years old. It’s unknown what started the fight on stage which led to gunshots being fired. Voices on the videos shared online can be heard shouting “Go! Go! Just Go!” at the Crossplex at the Bill Harris Arena.

Birmingham Police arrived on the scene a little after 10 p.m. Video from inside the venue was shared by concert-goers from multiple angles. One person tweeted, “Can’t even f***ing believe the @lilbaby4PF concert just got shot up. EVERYONE WHO WAS AT THE CONCERT HIT MY LINE NOW!!!! Cops got the entire place closed off and there’s no service.”

Damn they really just shot @lilbaby4PF while he was performing on stage pic.twitter.com/cfSvMrr1uV — Bîg speaker (@Bgspeaker1) March 8, 2020

