Lisa Marie Presley’s Kids: She Leaves Behind Three Children

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Keough, and leaves behind three children, all daughters.

Presley died at age 54 on January 12, 2023, according to a statement her mother, Priscilla Presley, gave to the Associated Press.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said to the AP. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley went into full cardiac arrest at her home and was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed on life support and then died.

Lisa Marie Presley was divorced four times, including to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. She had children with two of her husbands, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood, according to Biography.com. Three of her children have survived her.

1. Lisa Marie Presley’s Only Son, Benjamin Keough, Died of Suicide in 2020, Leaving Her Shattered by Grief

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley lost her only son, who bore a strong resemblance to her famous father, on July 12, 2020. He died of suicide at the age of 27, according to KTLA.

Danny Keough, her first husband, was the father of Benjamin, according to Biography.com.

Presley shared her sorrow in an essay about her son’s tragic death in People Magazine, writing, “Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here’s what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss.”

She wrote in the People Magazine essay, “You can feel stigmatized and perhaps judged in some way as to why the tragic loss took place. This becomes magnetized by a million if you are the parent of a child who passed. No matter how old they were. No matter the circumstances.”

Wrote Presley in the magazine essay:

I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that’s hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else.

Her last Instagram post, from August 2022, was a share of that story.

Lisa Marie once sang a lyric for her son that read, “Stop moving so fast there, and then take your foot off the gas. My heart can’t seem to take it, your storm and your grace,” Country Rebel reported.

Lisa Marie Presley shared a photo on Facebook on July 12, 2022, writing, “Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond. 💔😞”

2. Presley’s Daughter, Riley Keough, Is a Model & Actress

Presley’s eldest daughter’s IMDb profile says she was born Danielle Riley Keough. As a teenager, she began modeling for Dolce & Gabbana and appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine with her mother and grandmother, IMDb reports.

The IMDb profile says that Keough was born in Santa Monica, California, to Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. In 2015, Riley Keough married Ben Smith-Petersen, IMDb reports.

In May 2020, Riley Keough wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Lisa Marie Presley, “Happy Mother’s Day mommy ❤️🌻”

Riley Keough is also an actress, who has starred in The Runaways, The Good Doctor, Jack & Diane, and Magic Mike, according to IMDb.

In June 2022, Lisa Marie Presley wrote on Facebook, “Riley Keough and I will be on Good Morning America ABC News Tuesday morning – June 21, 2022, talking about Elvis Movie #ElvisMovie that hits theaters this Friday, June 24, 2022.”

3. Presley Left behind Twin Daughters She Called Her ‘Fave People in the World’

Presley had twin daughters with her last husband, Michael Lockwood. According to IMDb, their names are Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

In 2021, Lisa Marie Presley shared a photo with her three daughters on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone. Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side.”

The Lockwood/Presley divorce grew ugly. In 2017, according to People Magazine, Priscilla Presley was caring for the twins. At the time, the girls were 8 years old, People Magazine reported. According to People, Lisa Marie Presley made abuse accusations against Lockwood that he denied.

On Facebook, Priscilla Presley denied the children were in foster care. She wrote, “There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest … the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

In May 2022, Lisa Marie wrote on Facebook that her three children were about the only thing getting her attention in the wake of her son’s suicide.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she wrote.

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

4. Lisa Marie Presley, Who was Elvis Presley’s Only Child, Frequently Wrote About Her Children on Instagram, Calling Herself a ‘Mama Lion’

In a 2019 Instagram photo showing her son and daughters, Lisa Marie Presley wrote, “Mama lion with cubs.”

According to Biography.com, Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, the only daughter of Elvis and his only wife, Priscilla Presley.

“Presley dropped out of junior high and began abusing illegal drugs. Later, Presley turned to music for solace, and released her first album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003,” Biography.com reported of Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie was only 9 years old when Elvis died, Biography.com reported.

5. Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Says She ‘Loved’ Michael Jackson Because There Were ‘Toys Everywhere’

Lisa Marie Presley was married to Danny Keough from 1988 until their divorce in 1994, according to The Commercial Appeal.

After that divorce, she was married to pop star Michael Jackson for two years, according to Biography.com. Her daughter Riley Keough recalled Jackson fondly, once saying, “I loved him,” according to People Magazine. “There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere,” she said of Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, People reported. “It was like being at Disneyland all day.”

After her divorce from Jackson, Express reported, Lisa Marie Presley married and divorced Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.

Lisa Marie once said of Jackson, according to People, “He was an amazing person and I am lucky to have gotten as close to him as I did and to have had the many experiences and years that we had together. I desperately hope that he can be relieved from his pain, pressure and turmoil now. He deserves to be free from all of that and I hope he is in a better place or will be.”

Lisa Marie’s marriage to Lockwood, her fourth husband and the twins’ father, turned into an ugly divorce full of accusations. Radar Online reported.

