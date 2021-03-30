Why Apryl Jones Doesn’t Want Anymore Children

Apryl Jones recently opened up about whether she wants to expand her family. The Love & Hip Hop star already has two children, A’mei, 4, and Megaa, 6, whom she shares with her ex-fiance singer Omarion. During an interview with BCK Online, the Chicago native said she isn’t looking to have anymore children. When asked why, she said she doesn’t want to have children with another man.

“More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy,” she said. “That’s the God honest truth. I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else and then my kids are getting older and I like that.”

Jones added that co-parenting with the B2K singer hasn’t been all that easy but keeping things copacetic is crucial.

“Co-parenting is not easy,” she added. “I think all the adults have to remove the emotions from whatever the situation is and really just focus on the children. I know that’s easier said than done, but all you can do is be kind and nice.”

Jones and Omarion ended their relationship in2016.

During an interview with Voyage LA in 2020, she said the early stages of co-parenting were very difficult.

“It [definitely] hasn’t been a smooth road,” she said. “There have been many challenges as I stated before that I feel could have set me back but it pushed me to wanna be better for me and my kids. I had numerous amounts of days where I wanted to give up going through court stuff, dealing with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to have to move into a space with two little kids with no explanation because my partner decided he didn’t want his family anymore. Having to do all these things that created anxiety, fear, etc. But again I pushed through I didn’t play victim. I didn’t make excuses. I put my wit into creating and motivating myself.”

Apryl Jones Was Rumored to be Dating Dr. Dre

After being spotted out with Dr. Dre, rumors began swirling that he and Jones were dating. On February 10, 2021, Jones and Dr. Dre were seen arriving and leaving the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles, California, in footage posted by The Shade Room.

Jones nor Dr. Dre ever confirmed or denied their relationship. Jones did confirm that she was dating again though in an interview with MadameNoire.

I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything. I’ma say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I’m open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.

Even though Jones and Dre remained tightlipped, Jones’ former co-star Moniece Slaughter did not and claimed that the two are actually an item. During an appearance on “Singles on Instagram Live” with Kendra G, Slaughter said they had been together for a while.

To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together, yes they are. And it’s been a while that they’ve been together — It’s been a while, it’s not new. I’ve known for a while, I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she’s polyamorous and that she has been with this one, this one, this one, that one, that one, that one. And she was on the internet patting her puss, so I was shocked that someone so established and refined as Dre would almost wife her.

