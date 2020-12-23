Blueface Seen on Date With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star’s Daughter

Rapper Blueface was seen spending some quality time with the daughter of a former Love & Hip Hop star. According to TMZ, the “Daddy” rapper was seen a singer named Coi Leray who is the daughter of Benzino, known for being on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. They were spotted enjoying some fried chicken at Harold’s Chicken in Hollywood, California and in the photos they were quite close.

TMZ reported that the two musicians were seen being “flirty” as they enjoyed their time having the fast food restaurant all to themselves last weekend.

Who Is Coi Leray?

Coi Leray has been rapping since she was 14-years-old, BET reported. The New Jersey native released her first song titled “Goofy A** N*****” during her teenage years and after she released a song named “Huddy” she was offered a record deal with Republic Records, according to XXL. She has since collaborated with artists like Kodi Shane, Fetty Wap, Gunna and Jacquees.

“I turned to music full-time when I was living on my own at the age of 17 in Garfield,” she told Revolt. “I was listening to a lot of A Boogie at the time. He used to talk crazy about the females, but was speaking facts. So, I started writing a song and named it ‘Goofy A** Ni****’. I dropped ‘Fuck N**** Prayer’ and ‘G.A.N’ on Soundcloud, [and] dropped the video for it. I started getting love in Jersey. It took off from there.”

Leray said that even though she is a rapper’s daughter, she doesn’t feel any pressure regarding her music career.

“Nah, not a lot of people knew,” she told Revolt about Benzino being her father. “At the end of the day, I’ve been out here grinding. I’ve been doing it myself, so n***** don’t need to really put that out here. One thing about my father is he’s well-respected in the game. He had a legendary moment with The Source, he started it. I was able to go ahead, take his abilities and apply it to myself. To push forward into everything that I’m going through.”

Leray, 23, has toured with Trippie Redd and also appeared on the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack in 2019. She also has her own cooking show on her YouTube channel called “Cooking With Coi Leray.” Her most recent single is a track called “Merry Xmas” featuring Maliibu Miitch and Dess Dior.

According to Paper, her debut album is expected to drop in 2021. Her previous projects include Now or Never and EC2.

Blueface Once Had 2 Girlfriends

In 2019, Blueface revealed that had two girlfriends. On social media, he would often post the two women and was open about having two special ladies in his life. The two women were the mother of his son, Jaidyn Alexis, and a woman who went by Jiggy.

“They already knew about each other, that’s why I was like, ‘Hey, you might as well…you know?,” he said about how the relationship started during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “You don’t want me to lie to you.”

He said he broke up with Jiggy when she said something that made him question her loyalty.

“It ain’t even last long. It’s over,” he said. “I still got [Alexis], though. That’s forever. We was on Live or whatever and I’m like, ‘Yo they said that y’all here for the [money and clout],’ and my BM was like, ‘Nah!’ and the other girl—she just gave a bad answer.”

The “Bussdown” rapper and Alexis ended up breaking up in 2020.

