Why Candace Owens Threatened to Sue Cardi B

Cardi B’s performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards didn’t sit well with some of the Fox News correspondents. Candace Owens slammed the rapper over her performance of “W.A.P” with Megan Thee Stallion.

“Virtually what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist,” Owens said about the jaw-dropping performance. “It’s iconic. It’s forward. It’s progressive.”

Owens went on the described the performance as an “attack on American values” and “American traditions.”

“You’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” she added. “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

She added: “I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards. We are weakening America — that’s really what we should be talking about. This is a weakening of American society. We are about to see the end of an empire. America cannot survive, it cannot be sustained, under these sorts of values and principles.”

Cardi B responded by sharing a clip on Owens criticizing the performance and tweeting: “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap.”

Candace Owens Threatened Legal Action Against Cardi B

Cardi B and Candace Owens continued to go back and forth on Twitter. Cardi B poked fun at Owens when she shared a tweet, which Owens said was photoshopped, that read that Owens’ husband and her brother had an affair.

“Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap c**** and b**** together,” read the post.

Owens then tweeted that she was going to sue the Bronx, New York native for sharing the fake tweet.

“Just spoke with my family,” she tweeted. “I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.”

Cardi then shot down Owens claims that she was the one who photoshopped the tweet.

“You claim that ME AND MY TEAM PHOTOSHOPPED IT now you claim I felt for a random photoshopped tweet Thats dozens of articles reported about it In November which one is it?”

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

Owens then shamed Cardi B for “slandering” her brother.

“I DO have a brother, a private citizen, who you are slandering right now with this photoshopped image that you are now publicly claiming you saw tweeted in real life,” she tweeted. You want to admit you lied now, or get sued so I can expose you as a liar? I win either way.”

Cardi didn’t stop after Owens threatened to take legal action. After Owens tweeted about trending on Twitter and credited it to her new show, Candace, premiering on March 19, Cardi B trolled her some more.

“I’m not your hype man I’m your MOTHER. You look for me when you need help on your career not the other way around. YOU NEED ME I DONT NEED YOU. Now say thank You mommy Belcalis.”

