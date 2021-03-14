Who Is Performing at the 2021 Grammys Tonight?

Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform when The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards returns tonight on CBS.

While “Music’s Biggest Night” was originally set to air in January, it was rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s Executive Producer Ben Winston talked with Variety about the safety protocol being implemented, revealing the show will take place across five stages – four for performances and one for presenters – in Los Angeles.

“The performers and nominees are each other’s audience,” Winston told the publication, “so it’s a room of incredible musicians, all safely distanced from each other, and every 45 minutes a new four groups come in and the [previous] four go out.”

While some acts have been pre-recorded, Winston told Variety, “You’re going to have to work out on the night what is and what isn’t live.”

Here’s who you can expect to see tonight:

Who are the Performers at the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Tonight’s broadcast will feature performances from 22 artists across musical genres.

After a year without live performances, CBS’ Executive Vice President of Specials Jack Sussman told Variety, “You don’t want to miss the top of the show.”

Sussman continued, “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.

Styles is a first-time nominee, up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Best Music Video for “Adore You.”

Up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Dia” and Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny is also set to perform at tonight’s Grammys.

Featured in one of the short films created about tonight’s Album of the Year nominees, Black Pumas will perform. They are up for Record of the Year and Best American Roots Performance for “Colors.” Sussman told the outlet they were “busking with that tune on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade.”

The Eight-time nominee and one-time winner, Cardi B, will join the first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion onstage to perform their hit “WAP,” according to Entertainment Tonight. They are also reporting it will include a medley of Megan Thee Stallion’s songs.

She is up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage,” as well as Best New Artist.

After being the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys last year, BTS is set to return while nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite.”

“It will be what you really love and want to see BTS do,” Sussman told Variety. “They’re going to have fun and engage the audience at home. They’ll get you up on your feet in your living room.”

A five-time winner, Brandi Carlile is set to take the stage while up for Best Country Song for “Crowded Table” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Onward’s “Carried Me With You.”

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are set to perform their song “Rockstar” during tonight’s Grammy Awards. The song is up for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

“We’re gonna put some bop in it,” Anthony Hamilton teased to People, joining the pair for their performance. “We’re gonna ‘Rockstar’ it out.”

DaBaby is also nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Bop” and Grammy-winner Ricch is up for Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “The Box.”

Sussman told Variety that tonight’s first-time nominee and performer, Doja Cat, is “unbelievably talented.” She is up for Best New Artist and Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Say So.”

Billie Eilish is making her Grammys return after sweeping Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2020. This year, she is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Everything I Wanted,” and for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the titular song of No Time to Die.

Another first-time nominee is country singer, Mickey Guyton. She is making history as the first Black Female artist nominated for a Country Grammy, up for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Black Like Me.”

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 10!” Guyton told People. “It’s wild to be nominated for ‘Black Like Me.’ I have imposter syndrome. I wake up and think, ‘No way this is real.'”

Haim’s performance tonight comes as the sister-group is nominated for Album of the Year for Women in Music Pt. III and Best Rock Performance for “The Steps.”

Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard is performing at the 2021 Grammys while her solo album, Jaime, is nominated for Best Alternative Music. She is up for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for “Stay High,” Best R&B Performance for “Goat Head” and Best American Roots Performance for “Short and Sweet.”

With 21 nominations and two wins under her belt, Miranda Lambert is returning to the Grammy Stage while nominated for Best Country Album for Wildcard and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Bluebird.”

She is performing her nominated song in a performance she told CBS was “ethereal.” Lambert said, “I haven’t got to sing this song really at all because it was a single right at the beginning of 2020, so you know, the band and I got together and rehearsed it here on Monday and just made sure… we hadn’t played it much. I’m just excited to sing it.”

Lil Baby will perform tonight. He is nominated for Best Rap Performance for “The Bigger Picture.”

Already having two Grammys, Dua Lipa is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Don’t Start Now,” Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Un Dia (One Day)” and Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards while the band is up for Album of the Year for Everyday Life.

John Mayer will join Maren Morris on stage, the country singer confirmed with a masked-up selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story. She captioned the post, “we’ll see you at the Grammys.”

Morris’ song “The Bones” is up for Best Country Song.

Post Malone is set to perform tonight while nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Circles” and Album of the Year for Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Ten-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, is set to make her Grammy return for what Winston told Entertainment Tonight will be “One of the moments of the night, no doubt.”

“It’s an amazing performance,” the executive producer told the outlet after seeing Swift’s rehearsal. “It’s genuinely, like, magical. I was grinning ear to ear.”

Her album Folklore is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Cardigan,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Exile” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Cats’ “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Who is This Year’s Host?

Trevor Noah will host The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for the first time, telling the Associated Press the event will have a “music festival vibe.”

Having filmed The Daily Show from his New York City home, Noah will be in person in Los Angeles. He told the outlet, “If you get asked to host the Grammys, I don’t think you take long to say ‘yes.’ All you figure out is the how.”

While this year will look different, he promised the award show will feature its signature performances.

“At the Oscars, you can’t have like Denzel [Washington] perform his movie,” Noah told the outlet. “But the Grammys, you can have the artists perform their song. What’s made it unique is that we’ve managed to make a show that is a full show for you at home. When you watch it, you won’t be spending the whole time like ‘Aww man, this is a pandemic show.’ Like no, this is one of your favorite concert shows.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.