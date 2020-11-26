‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Says Megan Thee Stallion Is a ‘2-Hit Wonder’

Former Love & Hip Hop star Jason Lee is not a fan of Megan Thee Stallion. Jason Lee is the founder of Hollywood Unlocked and recently kicked off his own YouTube show titled Gagging With Jason Lee. On a recent episode of Gagging, he blasted the “Body” rapper while discussing the backlash she received after being accused of doing more White media than Black media.

After he rehashed the July incident where she accused Tory Lanez of shooting her and claimed that he offered her hush money to not reveal what happened, Lee began to slam her and doubt that she would ever reach superstardom.

“I think she’s a wave rider,” she said. “I think she’s a misguided young girl who is used to dropping it low.”

“He added that he also feels that the whole “Megan Thee Stallion movement is a pure joke,” that she “hasn’t been focused on becoming a superstar” and that she is riding “Cardi B’s coattail.”

“I think she is a two-hit wonder,” he said. “Nobody is talking about her album. She got shot by Tory Lanez and it’s the biggest hit of her career.”

Listen to what he had to say below.

Jason Lee Slammed Megan Thee Stallion in October & Called Her Aggressive

In October, he spoke about the behavior he observed from Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B’s lavish birthday party in Las Vegas, Nevada on Gagging With Jason Lee, which you watch above. Lee had a mouthful to say about her, calling her “big,” “aggressive” and someone “who gets intoxicated and can’t handle her liquor.” He said he witnessed the Houston, Texas native being belligerent towards her former stylist, EJ King over owed money, as well. He also said he doesn’t see her as a victim and feels that there may be more to the story regarding the July shooting with Lanez.

“I’m telling you right now, she has a problem,” Lee said. “I’m telling you right now whatever happened with her and Tory, there’s more to the story. I’ve seen her in action. I’ve seen her be aggressive.”

Lanez has been charged with “one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle,” according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. If he is convicted, he “faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

He continued: “She’s trying to blend the lines between Breonna Taylor getting shot in her home and killed by the police while she was sleeping with her man and got up because she thought she was being robbed, and her probably drunk attacking her boyfriend like she attacked her stylist for wanting his money!,” he said.

He added that he feels t”hat Megan Thee Stallion will “never thrive” because “she’s in her own way.”

“You’ll never be a Cardi B. You’ll never be a Beyonce. You’ll never be a Rihanna,” he said. “You’ll never be at the level that you aspire to be because you’re in your own way.”

