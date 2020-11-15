‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Outraged After 17-Year-Old Girl Beaten & Stabbed at Party

Kaylan Dowdie is the 17-year-old Jamaican woman who was beaten and stabbed at a party during an altercation with “adult females,” according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help her family to pay for medical expenses. The page says that the attack occurred on the night of November 7.

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star and dancehall legend Spice tweeted about the incident saying, “Wow I’m lost for much words . How can you gang and beat someone next to death just because they look at you, “You don’t like the way she looked at you” really 🤬🤬🤬. PULL THROUGH KAYLAN BEAT THE DEVIL . The doctor says she has 1% chance to live but God can turn this into 💯.” The singer posted photos of Dowdie in her hospital bed as well as a photo of the alleged suspects in the attack. Spice followed up that tweet saying, “Mankind heart cold to blood…”

Dowdie Was ‘Hit in the Back of the Head With a Bottle’ Which Left Her With a Fractured Skull

The blurb on Dowdie’s GoFundMe page says that the teen got involved in a “verbal exchange” with five women at a party. The post accuses one of the five women of hitting Dowdie in the back of the head with a bottle, fracturing her skull while also stabbing her in the neck. According to the page, the five suspects, two of which are mother and daughter, continued to beat Dowdie while she lay on the floor. Dowdie suffered internal injuries and a broken arm. At the time of writing the page has raised close to $8,000. At the time of writing, Dowdie remains unconscious and on life support inside the University of West Indies Hospital.

Spice’s fellow dancehall artists, Ce’Cile and Renee 6:30 have also drawn attention to Dowdie’s case on social media. Ce’Cile posted a photo of Dowdie in her hospital bed and said in the caption, “It seems there is some personal satisfaction in being evil, in being distasteful, in being disrespectful on social media as well as in everyday life.” Ce’Cile also expressed her outrage that the attack was allegedly perpetrated by “other women.” While Renee 6:30 posted the same photo and wrote that she was praying for Dowdie’s speedy recovery adding, “God never sleeps.” Jamaican comedian Shebada came under criticism in the aftermath of the attack for showing no sympathy for Dowdie as the party she was attending was in breach of Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols.

In a video circulating on social media, one of Dowdie’s alleged attackers said that she was innocent. The alleged suspect says in the video that she did “nothing wrong” and asked people to stop circulating her photo across the internet.

Dowdie’s Mother Says She Was Told Her Daughter Will Not Pull Through

SHOCKING!!! Kaylan Dowdie Mother SPEAKS OUT & Tell Everything😱💥🇯🇲😢 FULL STORYHow to contribute to the channel: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BaggaThingz Become a monthly supporter: https://www.patreon.com/BaggaThingz Information on getting in touch with BaggaThingz Media TV, check below: Email me at baggathingzmediatv@yahoo.com Or Contact or follow me on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/baggathingzmediatv/?hl=en 2020-11-14T01:03:57Z

The Jamaica Star reports that Dowdie was known as the “comedian” of her household. The report mentions that Dowdie was formerly a student at Papine High School. Dowdie’s mother, Venisha Buckley, told the Star, “I am just coming from the hospital and the doctors are telling me that she is not going to make it. Is one percent chance dem give mi baby to live, just one percent. The one percent is just because her eyes are open. My baby cannot breathe on her own at all. The doctors say they can’t take her off the machine. They beat my baby and gave her one percent at life.”

Buckley went on to say that the beating began when a woman asked her daughter what she was looking at which prompted a confrontation. Buckley added that the other party attendees “enjoyed the show” and did not help as one of her daughter’s friends began to panic. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in the case.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School