‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Gets Death Threats After Engagement Announcement

A former Love & Hip Hop star claimed that they began receiving death threats after announcing their engagement. Masika Kalysha, born Masika Tucker, said that after she revealed her engagement to her fiancé Jamar Champ, one of her former partners began sending her threatening messages.

“Don’t be like the salty inadequate ex that’s on my phone sending me death wishes and calling me names,” she tweeted. “I truly don’t get it. How you fumble the ball when you had it but you mad at the man who got the ball and made it to the goal.”

Tucker didn’t reveal who the culprit is behind the messages.

On December 30, 2020, she confirmed that she and Champ were engaged a few days after a Instagram post with her flashing a huge diamond ring sparked engagement rumors. They got engaged after four months of dating.

Champ isn’t a new man in Tucker’s life. The Chicago native said that she has known Champ, a Houston-bred entrepreneur, for a decade but didn’t decide to be with him until 2020.

“Met my fiancé 10 years ago,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Curved him for 97% of those 10 years. Been dating for 4 months. He asked me to marry him 4 days ago. Last night I asked him what made you so sure after only 4 months of dating? He said I knew 10 years ago, on the day I met you that I was gonna marry u.”

Masika Kalysha Recently Hinted That Fetty Wap Didn’t Buy Christmas Gifts for Their Daughter

During the holiday season, Masika Kalysha insinuated that the father of her daughter, rapper Fetty Wap, didn’t help buy their daughter any Christmas gifts. One of the other mothers of two of his children, Lezhae Zeona, posted a meme that read: “IDK who’s “Baby Daddy” needs to hear this, but your kids straight for the holidays…Their mother did it without you.”

Under it she wrote:

“Shoutout to all the mommies who make it happen on and off holidays with or without the “father.” You are appreciated woman.”

Masika Kalysha reposted the message, hinting that she shared that same sentiment as Zeona and that the “My Way” rapper didn’t buy anything for their 4-year-old daughter, Khari Barbie.

Back in April 2020, Tucker claimed that Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell, isn’t as involved in their daughter’s life as he should be. In her Instagram story, she posted a message a fan sent her using the Q&A feature that read: “My baby daddy is a deadbeat !!!!! I feel so bad for my daughter cause she loves her dad.”

Tucker responded: “Had to do a double take sis thought I sent this to my self.”

In 2018, Fetty Wap told BET that he had seven children. He added that all of their mothers do not keep him away from his children.

“All my kids’ moms have moved on and living their life,” he said. “They allow me to be a dad to my kids.”

