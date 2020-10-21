Reality Star Opens Up About Quitting Music Industry

One of the cast members of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is considering giving up on her music career. Moniece Slaughter vented on Instagram about her frustration with putting so much energy and time into an unsuccessful music career.

“I get zero help for my music,” her post read. “Other than 2 or 3 folks that genuinely believe in me [and] my vision [and] I love [them] deeply for sticking by me and encouraging me.”

Her post was what she described as a “last ditch effort” to save her music career and she asked for some co-signs from a few well-known artists.

“I got a few fire a** records on this album and I need a heavy co-sign,” she wrote. “There are a few of you out there that I really admire and study and I am calling on you for your help.”

She then mentioned rappers Da Baby, Steff London and Saweetie as the people she wanted to help her get her career to the next level.

Slaughter also said her next project will be her last if she doesn’t see any success because she “can’t keep spending money on such amazing music that continues to fall on deaf ears.”

“Quite frankly I’m tired,” she captioned a photo of her lengthy plea. “If this album don’t do it. I quit lol. I’m not gon’ bankrupt myself for it. The worst feeling to me is knowing how hard I’ve worked. How little help I’ve received. How reality tv has completely discredited my musical ability. Knowing that somebody had to help everybody that’s on top now. I don’t want a hand out. But I need a hand up.”

Slaughter Has Released One Album & a Few Singles

Slaughter released her first album, The Naked Truth, in November 17, 2018 and it was able to break into the Billboard 200 chart. She expressed her gratitude via Instagram under a photo of her album sitting in the no. 49 slot saying:

“Thank you for helping me make a grand entrance into the music world. Every stream. Every purchase. Every post. I’m so grateful. I love you guys. Every tear. Every sweat bead. Every dollar. They counted me out. They said I couldn’t do it. They said I wouldn’t. And because of you guys. I did. You’re the best!!!!!”

Currently, she has 1,943 monthly listeners on Spotify. The song that received the most listens is her 2015 single “Riches” which has 462,720 plays.

Slaughter Has Also Done Music With Her Father Who She Is Now Estranged From

On The Naked Truth, she was able to record a song with her estranged father, Michael Lloyd Slaughter, who she said is also involved in the music industry.

“This album is more of a vibe,” she told Hip Hop Weekly. “I actually did work with my dad [on the song ’6th Sense’] and it is the most vulnerable record.”

After they recorded the song, Slaughter revealed in an April 2019 Instagram post that she and her father no longer have a relationship.

“You won’t find him on ig…I can’t even find him in real life,” she wrote under a side-by-side photo of her and her father. “But you can find him on FB. He disowned me. First for reciprocating the extreme disrespect he’d unjustly bestowed upon my mother. Then because he didn’t want anyone to associate my brother Kyle, and my sister, Lauryn, with me because of my portrayal on reality tv. Lastly for coming out.”

